The Philippnes' Energy Regulatory Commission has permitted local utility More Power to create a one-stop shop for processing net-metering and distributed energy resources (DER) applications. The initiative is set to benefit consumers in Iloilo City, Central Negros and Tagbilaran, Bohol. Philippnes-based Power distribution company More Power has created a one-stop shop for processing net-metering and distributed energy resources (DER) applications. The company serves Iloilo City, located in the Western Visayas region of the Philippines, and has a joint venture with Negros Electric and Power Corporation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...