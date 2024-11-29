AV Access, a leader in Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, proudly announces the launch of the groundbreaking 4KIPJ200 KVM over IP solution. This upgraded version of the best-selling 4KIP200 model features unlimited scalability, ultra-low latency, advanced keyboard/mouse roaming, video wall capability, and more. It is the ultimate solution for command and control centers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241129545215/en/

Low-Latency 4K@60Hz KVM over IP Solution with Video Wall Mouse Roaming, Ideal for Control Command Center (Photo: Business Wire)

Low-Latency IP KVM Matrix over 1G

By connecting the 4KIPJ200 HDMI encoders and decoders via a Gigabit switch, users can build a scalable, flexible KVM over IP matrix with video walls up to 16x16. Its ultra-low latency performance (less than 4ms) is perfect for critical applications, including military control centers, broadcast stations, and university campuses, ensuring real-time control and seamless operation.

"Our new 4KIPJ200 AV over IP solution sets a new standard for the industry with its low latency and fast seamless switching features. It enables data centers to control remote PCs/servers with ease," stated Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access.

Cutting-Edge Keyboard/Mouse Roaming Function

The 4KIPJ200 KVM over IP solution allows users to control up to 17 PCs with a single set of keyboard and mouse for fast, convenient operation. Simply move the cursor across screens, tap the keyboard button to access the built-in OSD menu, and easily distribute any sources to any displays.

With the powerful HDIP-IPC control box, configuring and managing the KVM matrix system is a breeze. The user-friendly web GUI and visual control software offer intuitive navigation and quick operation, allowing users to switch sources and displays with ease. Additionally, the 4KIPJ200 is compatible with third-party control systems, offering versatility and seamless integration into existing setups.

"Now during the Black Friday Cyber Monday promotion, we offer an exclusive 20% discount for the 4KIPJ200 HDMI encoder/decoder and the HDIP-IPC controller. For bulk orders of more than 100 units of the codecs and controllers, we can offer a 35% discount. It's time to upgrade your control room solution with our new KVM over IP technology at a reduced price," concluded Bill.

About AV Access

AV Access is the world's professional manufacturer of advanced Pro AV and AV over IP products, which include HDMI/KVM extenders, splitters, switchers, KVM switches, AV over IP solutions, wireless conference room solutions, etc. Since its establishment, it has been dedicated to offering the ultimate audiovisual experience to the masses with quality-assured and well-designed AV products at honest pricing. AV Access will continue to develop more innovative products and solutions in the fields of smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, health care, etc. Strong R&D, powerful supply chain and excellent management team make AV Access qualified as your faithful partner! Learn more by visiting www.avaccess.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241129545215/en/

Contacts:

Media

Company Name: Actions Global (US) Inc

Contact Person: Shane Jiang

Email: shane@avaccess.com

Website: https://www.avaccess.com/