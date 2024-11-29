Canadian consumer research from LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, reveals that women aged 35-64 are 26% more likely to shop for the holiday season than those aged 18-34, and overall women are 31% more likely to spend between $500 and $1,000 compared to men-making them a priority audience for advertisers during the festive period.

The survey also found that early shoppers are taking advantage of the multiple discount opportunities this season, stating that they are 76% more likely to spend over $500. Younger consumers (18-44) are 55% more likely to be influenced by ads than older shoppers, and those who say ads and deals will impact their purchases are 25% more likely to spend over $500 this year. These insights highlight the opportunity for retailers to maximize purchase intent by delivering timely, tailored messaging to different audience segments-such as high spenders, early shoppers, or those heavily influenced by ads and deals-to drive stronger results.

"Real-time measurement and first-party data collection is crucial for campaign agility during the holiday season," said Phil Schlatter, Director of Sales, Canada, LoopMe. "By integrating these capabilities, brands can continuously optimize their ads, track how deals influence purchase decisions, and pivot based on emerging trends. With younger consumers (18-44) 55% more likely to be swayed by ads than older shoppers, targeted ad placement is critical to driving conversion. It's no longer enough to rely on traditional KPIs-real-time, actionable insights and personalized, dynamic content are now what will drive success in this competitive landscape."

LoopMe surveyed 14,605 Canadian consumers between May 6th to May 10th, 2024 to gauge consumer shopping habits ahead of the upcoming December holiday season.

