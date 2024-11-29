Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024

WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
Tradegate
29.11.24
14:44 Uhr
0,133 Euro
-0,009
-6,07 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOW ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOW ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1350,14415:57
0,1360,14315:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.11.2024 15:22 Uhr
99 Leser
Vow ASA: Notification of trade - primary insider/close associate

Finanznachrichten News

Oslo, 29 November 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Vow ASA (the "Company") 25 November 2024, regarding the commencement of the subscription period in the fully underwritten rights issue of 166,666,666 new shares in the Company (the "Rights Issue").

The Company has been informed that close associate, Badin Invest Ltd, of primary insider, Henrik Badin, has today sold subscription rights as further specified in the attached notifications of trade. Badin Invest will use the proceeds from the sale of subscription rights to subscribe for shares in the rights issue by exercising its remaining subscription rights.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 29112024 - PDMR form (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ae3b6113-5e98-4a36-9803-6f47ecfa18de)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
