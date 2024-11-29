



HONG KONG, Nov 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") announced the winners of its Award Series for Director Excellence (the "Awards") - comprising the long-established Directors of the Year Awards ("DYA" and the inaugural Climate Governance Awards ("CGA"), at its Annual Dinner yesterday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.The event began with an opening speech by Dr Christopher To, Chairman of the HKIoD. Dr The Hon Moses Cheng Mo Chi, Non-official Member of the Executive Council of HKSARG, Mr Xu Wei Gang, Director General, Department of Economic Affairs, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in HKSAR, Ms Salina Yan, JP, Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services), and Dr Kelvin Wong, Chairman, Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") and Chairman, Accounting and Financial Reporting Council ("AFRC") were invited as guests of honour.The response to the Awards submissions was overwhelmingly positive. After a lively discussion among the judges, this year's 19 winners, including directors and boards, were selected - all embodying the theme "Leading with Agility in an Era of Innovation". The awardees have demonstrated not only agility, but also the vision, courage and wisdom to lead against the backdrop of a demanding economic environment and prevailing geopolitical tensions. Moreover, they highlight the importance of having directors who can guide their companies in identifying the risks and opportunities associated with climate change, which are vital for ensuring the sustainability of the world and humanity.The Awardees of HKIoD Award Series* for Director Excellence 2024 are listed below:*Two series of Awards:- "DYA", acronym for "Directors Of The Year Awards"- "CGA", acronym for "Climate Governance Awards"In alphabetical order of names within categoryListed Companies CategoriesExecutive DirectorsDYA Mr Chan Wai Ming Town Ray Holdings LimitedCGA Ms Clara Chan Yuen-shan Lee Kee Holdings LimitedDYA Mr Fu Fan China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., LtdCGA Mr Li Wai Leung Hengan Internationals Group Company Limited Mr Peter Wong Wai-Yee The Hong Kong and China Gas Company LimitedDYA & CGA Mr Yan Jianguo JP China Overseas Land & Investment LimitedNon-Executive DirectorsDYADr Chung Shui Ming Timpson China Railway Group LimitedDr Tseng Shieng-chang Carter TCL Electronics Holdings LimitedProf Wang Yijiang TCL Electronics Holdings LimitedBoardsDYA & CGA China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company LimitedCGA Hong Kong and China Gas Company LimitedDYA & CGA Ping An Insurance (Group)Company of China, LtdCGA United Company RUSAL, international public joint-stock companyNon-listed Companies CategoriesExecutive DirectorsDYA Ms Michelle Chan AS Watson IndustriesCGAIr Prof Daniel M.Cheng Dunwell Technology (Holdings) Limited) (Dunwell Group)Ir Dr Cheng Sai Yau, Vincent Arup Fellow and Director of Climate and Sustainability in East AsiaDYA Mr Orr Ka-yeung Kevin Winner Medical (Hong Kong) LtdStatutory/ Non-profit-distributing Organisations CategoriesBoardsDYAHong Kong Tourism Board *In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board DiversityThe Institute of Internal Auditors Hong Kong *In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board DiversityThe guests of honour, special guests and officials to join the group photos together with the awardees (2nd row).About "HKIoD Award Series for Director Excellence"The HKIoD Award Series for Director Excellence is a project organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") and consists of two series of Awards.The first series, Directors Of The Year Awards, was inaugurated in 2001 as the first ever such Awards organised in Asia. As directors are ultimately responsible for corporate governance and leading the company in prosperity and integrity, the objectives of the Awards are to recognise outstanding boards and directors and to promote good practices in corporate governance and director professionalism. The Awards have become an annual project of impact in the community organised by HKIoD together with over 100 Project Partners. To date, 255 Awardees have been recognised for their achievements in demonstrating exemplary high standards in corporate governance and director practice.Inaugurated in 2024, Climate Governance Awards constitute the second series of HKIoD Awards with the objectives to recognise and inspire exemplary achievements in climate governance and to advocate climate action by directors. There are 10 awardees who have been acknowledged in the inaugural edition of the awards. It is critical time now for directors to address the risks and opportunities of climate change in board agendas and their governance role.Candidates are open to public nomination, with data processed in well-defined and stringent procedures, followed by interviews with independent consultants in utmost due diligence and finally selected by independent judges with high standards and fair judgment. Awards are presented by company categories, viz Listed Companies, Non-listed Companies and Statutory/Non-profit-distributing Organisations, and by capacities, viz Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Boards.About The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD")The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") is Hong Kong's premier body representing directors working together to advance corporate sustainability in creating long-term value for companies, their owners, stakeholders, humankind and Planet Earth through advocacy and standards-setting in corporate governance and director professionalism.Led by Founder Chairman Dr The Hon Moses Cheng, HKIoD was founded in 1997. Throughout the years, HKIoD is honoured to have the Chief Executive of HKSAR as the Institute's Patron. Membership of HKIoD comprises of directors from diverse industries and corporate types and includes Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Non-Executive Directors. With multi-culturalism and international perspectives, HKIoD organises activities that cover director training, seminars and forums, collective director voice, guideline establishment, public education, Award Series for Director Excellence, assessment of Corporate Governance Scorecard for listed companies etc.As a member body of the Global Network of Director Institutes ("GNDI"), HKIoD is committed to global collaboration in promoting good corporate governance and director professionalism. HKIoD is the appointed Host of the Hong Kong Chapter of Climate Governance Initiative, a global network that collaborates with the World Economic Forum in actively promoting directors' address of the risks and opportunities of climate change.For details please visit: http://www.hkiod.com | http://www.gndi.org | https://climate-governance.org/