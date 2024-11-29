Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Stuttgart
29.11.24
08:11 Uhr
91,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
29.11.2024 15:38 Uhr
Workiva: Amalgamated Bank: AI, Strategy, and Social Responsibility



NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2024 / Workiva

In this replay episode of ESG Talk, we bring together our two-part series featuring Amalgamated Bank's CEO, Priscilla Sims Brown, CFO Jason Darby, and special guest host Kim Huffman, CIO of Workiva. Learn how Amalgamated Bank leverages technology to advance its mission-driven business model and actionable strategies for organizations looking to make an impact.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
