Amundi Investment Solutions (CACX,MIBX,JPNL,JPNU,WLDD,WLDL,NRJU,NRJL,WATL,WATU,WLDU) MULTI UNITS FRANCE: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 29-Nov-2024 / 15:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS FRANCE Registered Office: 91-93 boulevard Pasteur CS 21564 75730 Paris cedex 15 R.C.S.: 441 298 163 Nanterre (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS November 29, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding MULTI UNITS FRANCE distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: ? Record date: December 9, 2024 ? Ex-date: December 10, 2024 ? Payment date: December 13, 2024 ETF Name ISIN Share Class TIDM Listing Distribution Income Amount (in Sedol Currency Currency share class currency) Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist FR0007052782 EUR CACX GBX 2,19 BP852M7 LN Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist FR0010010827 EUR MIBX GBX 1,34 BP852P0 LN Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF FR0010245514 EUR JPNL GBX 1,21 B8FH960 EUR Dist LN Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF FR0010245514 EUR JPNU USD 1,21 BCW3NT0 EUR Dist LN Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF FR0010315770 EUR WLDD USD 5,75 BF51WV7 Dist LN Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF FR0010315770 EUR WLDL GBX 5,75 BF51WT5 Dist LN Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG FR0010524777 EUR NRJU USD 0,19 BKSBGZ1 Screened UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG FR0010524777 EUR NRJL GBP 0,19 BKSBG95 Screened UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened FR0010527275 EUR WATL GBX 0,51 B8C0D37 UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened FR0010527275 EUR WATU USD 0,51 BKSBH25 UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF FR0011669845 USD WLDU USD 4,11 BJTCG23 USD Hedged Dist LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

