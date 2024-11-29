Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024

Dow Jones News
29.11.2024 15:46 Uhr
MULTI UNITS FRANCE: Notice to Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

DJ MULTI UNITS FRANCE: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi Investment Solutions (CACX,MIBX,JPNL,JPNU,WLDD,WLDL,NRJU,NRJL,WATL,WATU,WLDU) 
MULTI UNITS FRANCE: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
29-Nov-2024 / 15:15 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MULTI UNITS FRANCE 
Registered Office: 91-93 boulevard Pasteur CS 21564 
75730 Paris cedex 15 
R.C.S.: 441 298 163 Nanterre 
(the "company") 
______________________________________________________________________ 
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
November 29, 2024 
 
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding MULTI UNITS FRANCE distribution 
shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 
 
 ? Record date: December 9, 2024 
 ? Ex-date: December 10, 2024 
 ? Payment date: December 13, 2024 
 
ETF Name             ISIN     Share Class  TIDM Listing  Distribution Income Amount (in   Sedol 
                        Currency      Currency  share class currency) 
Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist   FR0007052782 EUR      CACX GBX    2,19                BP852M7 
                               LN 
Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist  FR0010010827 EUR      MIBX GBX    1,34                BP852P0 
                               LN 
Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF  FR0010245514 EUR      JPNL GBX    1,21                B8FH960 
EUR Dist                           LN 
Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF  FR0010245514 EUR      JPNU USD    1,21                BCW3NT0 
EUR Dist                           LN 
Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF  FR0010315770 EUR      WLDD USD    5,75                BF51WV7 
Dist                             LN 
Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF  FR0010315770 EUR      WLDL GBX    5,75                BF51WT5 
Dist                             LN 
Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG    FR0010524777 EUR      NRJU USD    0,19                BKSBGZ1 
Screened UCITS ETF Dist                   LN 
Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG    FR0010524777 EUR      NRJL GBP    0,19                BKSBG95 
Screened UCITS ETF Dist                   LN 
Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened  FR0010527275 EUR      WATL GBX    0,51                B8C0D37 
UCITS ETF Dist                        LN 
Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened  FR0010527275 EUR      WATU USD    0,51                BKSBH25 
UCITS ETF Dist                        LN 
Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF  FR0011669845 USD      WLDU USD    4,11                BJTCG23 
USD Hedged Dist                       LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     FR0007052782, FR0010010827, FR0010245514, FR0010245514, FR0010315770, FR0010315770, FR0010524777, 
        FR0010524777, FR0010527275, FR0010527275, FR0011669845 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     CACX,MIBX,JPNL,JPNU,WLDD,WLDL,NRJU,NRJL,WATL,WATU,WLDU 
Sequence No.: 362322 
EQS News ID:  2041429 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2041429&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2024 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
