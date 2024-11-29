Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024
Dow Jones News
29.11.2024 15:55 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS: Notice to Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

DJ AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi Investment Solutions 
(MFDD,USIX,USIG,USHY,UHYG,LEMB,CE2D,AEMD,YIEL,PRIE,PRIZ,PRJU,PRIJ,PRIC,PRIR,PRIG,PRIT,PRUC,PRIP,ESDG,ESDU,MSDU,MSDG,PRUK,AEMU,SADA,AGHG,GOVG,500D,JARG,MPXG,AMEG,C024,PRUB,CJ1P) 
AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
29-Nov-2024 / 15:22 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS 
Société d'investissement à capital variable 
Registered Office: 5, allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg 
RCS Luxembourg B 206.810 
(the "company") 
______________________________________________________________________ 
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
November 29, 2024 
 
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS 
distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 
 
 - Record date: December 9, 2024 
 - Ex-date: December 10, 2024 
 - Payment date: December 12, 2024 
 
ETF Name                 ISIN     Share Class TIDM Listing  Distribution Income Amount  Sedol 
                            Currency     Currency (in share class currency) 
Amundi MSCI EMU ESG CTB Net Zero Ambition LU0908501132 EUR     MFDD GBP    4.35             BP852M7 
UCITS ETF Dist                           LN 
Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero  LU1285959703 USD     USIX GBX    2.48             BCW3NW3 
Ambition UCITS ETF Dist                      LN 
Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero  LU1285959703 USD     USIG USD    2.48             B7V4593 
Ambition UCITS ETF Dist                      LN 
Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG LU1435356149 USD     USHY USD    3.28             BP852P0 
UCITS ETF Dist                           LN 
Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG LU1435356149 USD     UHYG GBP    3.28             B8FH960 
UCITS ETF Dist                           LN 
Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx LU1686830909 USD     LEMB USD    2.68             BCW3NT0 
UCITS ETF Dist                           LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1737652310 EUR     CE2D GBX    1.79             BF51WV7 
                                  LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS LU1737652583 EUR     AEMD GBX    1.18             BF51WT5 
ETF DR (D)                             LN 
Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG LU1812090543 EUR     YIEL EUR    2.41             BKSBGZ1 
UCITS ETF Dist                           LN 
Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D)   LU1931974262 EUR     PRIE GBX    0.81             BKSBG95 
                                  LN 
Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D)  LU1931974429 EUR     PRIZ GBX    0.81             B8C0D37 
                                  LN 
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D)    LU1931974775 JPY     PRJU USD    86              BKSBH25 
                                  LN 
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D)    LU1931974775 JPY     PRIJ GBX    86              BJTCG23 
                                  LN 
Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist LU1931975079 EUR     PRIC GBX    0.41             B3PXK04 
                                  LN 
Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931975152 EUR     PRIR GBX    0.36             B3PS388 
                                  LN 
Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS LU1931975236 EUR     PRIG GBX    0.41             BD6DPH5 
ETF Dist                              LN 
Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931975319 USD     PRIT GBX    0.52             BFWGR32 
                                  LN 
Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist LU2037749152 USD     PRUC USD    0.75             BWFZYM3 
                                  LN 
Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist LU2037749152 USD     PRIP GBX    0.75             BWFZYN4 
                                  LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS  LU2059756598 EUR     ESDG GBX    1.46             BYMK4L4 
ETF DR (D)                             LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS  LU2059756598 EUR     ESDU USD    1.46             BYMK3B7 
ETF DR (D)                             LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI  LU2059756754 USD     MSDU USD    1.02             BDF5JX6 
PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)                        LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI  LU2059756754 USD     MSDG GBX    1.02             BDF5JY7 
PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)                        LN 
Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF LU2182388152 GBP     PRUK GBX    0.78             BL66RT6 
DR - GBP (D)                            LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS LU2277591868 USD     AEMU USD    0.95             BDHFR18 
ETF DR - USD (D)                          LN 
Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS  LU2300294589 USD     SADA USD    0.55             BDHFQZ5 
ETF DR (D)                             LN 
Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR LU2355200523 GBP     AGHG GBX    1.22             BP0BPN5 
- HEDGED GBP (D)                          LN 
Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global    LU2355200796 GBP     GOVG GBX    0.9              BDF5K00 
Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)                LN 
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D)    LU2391437253 USD     500D USD    0.75             BDF5JZ8 
                                  LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF LU2469335025 GBP     JARG GBX    0.74             BP0BPM4 
DR - GBP (D)                            LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI  LU2469335298 GBP     MPXG GBX    1.5              BG0V4H9 
PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)                     LN 
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI  LU2469335371 GBP     AMEG GBX    0.94             BG0V4D5 
PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)                     LN 
Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist  LU2572256746 USD     C024 GBP    3.18             BP0BPQ8 
                                  LN 
Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP  LU2621112452 GBP     PRUB GBP    0.42             BDF5FR2 
Hedged Dist                            LN 
Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero  LU2668197069 GBP     CJ1P GBP    0.18             BDF5FQ1 
Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist                  LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU0908501132, LU1285959703, LU1285959703, LU1435356149, LU1435356149, LU1686830909, LU1737652310, LU1737652583, 
        LU1812090543, LU1931974262, LU1931974429, LU1931974775, LU1931974775, LU1931975079, LU1931975152, LU1931975236, 
        LU1931975319, LU2037749152, LU2037749152, LU2059756598, LU2059756598, LU2059756754, LU2059756754, LU2182388152, 
        LU2277591868, LU2300294589, LU2355200523, LU2355200796, LU2391437253, LU2469335025, LU2469335298, LU2469335371, 
        LU2572256746, LU2621112452, LU2668197069 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     MFDD,USIX,USIG,USHY,UHYG,LEMB,CE2D,AEMD,YIEL,PRIE,PRIZ,PRJU,PRIJ,PRIC,PRIR,PRIG,PRIT,PRUC,PRIP,ESDG,ESDU,MSDU,MSDG,PRUK,AEMU,SADA,AGHG,GOVG,500D,JARG,MPXG,AMEG,C024,PRUB,CJ1P 
Sequence No.: 362324 
EQS News ID:  2041435 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2041435&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2024 09:22 ET (14:22 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
