DJ MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi Investment Solutions (LSPU,LSPX,LAUU,PAXJ,PAXG,U13G,US13,U13E,US71,U71G,U71H,US37,U37G,U37H,US10,U10G,UH10,COUK,GILS,GILI,GIL5,TIPG,TIPU,TIPH,KLMG,MFEX,100D,LCUS,LCUD,LCUK,GIST,GISG,SP5G,XCOG,GOUD,GOVD,U127,E127) MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 29-Nov-2024 / 15:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS November 29, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: - Record date: December 9, 2024 - Ex-date: December 10, 2024 - Payment date: December 13, 2024 ETF Name ISIN Share Class TIDM Listing Distribution Income Amount Sedol Currency Currency (in share class currency) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist LU0496786657 USD LSPU USD 0,78 B3PXK04 LN Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist LU0496786657 USD LSPX GBX 0,78 B3PS388 LN Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF LU0496786905 EUR LAUU USD 2,01 BD6DPH5 Dist LN Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1220245556 USD PAXJ USD 5,44 BWFZYM3 Dist LN Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1220245556 USD PAXG GBX 5,44 BWFZYN4 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD U13G GBX 2,4 BDF5JX6 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD US13 USD 2,4 BDF5JY7 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP LU1407887675 GBP U13E GBP 0,24 BL66RT6 Hedged Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF LU1407888053 USD US71 USD 2,42 BDHFR18 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF LU1407888053 USD U71G GBX 2,42 BDHFQZ5 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF LU1407888483 GBP U71H GBP 0,28 BP0BPN5 GBP Hedged Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD US37 USD 2,68 BDF5K00 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD U37G GBX 2,68 BDF5JZ8 Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP LU1407889457 GBP U37H GBP 0,26 BP0BPM4 Hedged Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS LU1407890620 USD US10 USD 3,53 BG0V4H9 ETF Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS LU1407890620 USD U10G GBX 3,53 BG0V4D5 ETF Dist LN Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS LU1407891271 GBP UH10 GBP 0,32 BP0BPQ8 ETF GBP Hedged Dist LN Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long LU1407891602 GBP COUK GBX 5,36 BDF5FR2 Dated UCITS ETF - Dist LN Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist LU1407892592 GBP GILS GBX 2,66 BDF5FQ1 LN Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond LU1407893301 GBP GILI GBX 0,86 BDF5FP0 UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF LU1439943090 GBP GIL5 GBP 0,33 BD6P6G7 Dist LN Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked LU1452600270 USD TIPG GBX 0,99 BD20DC1 Bond UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked LU1452600270 USD TIPU USD 0,99 BD20DB0 Bond UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked LU1452600601 GBP TIPH GBP 0,94 BDFFKC2 Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist LN Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS LU1563455630 GBP KLMG GBP 0,17 BN2WZX2 ETF GBP Hedged Dist LN Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist LU1646360971 EUR MFEX GBP 1,75 BDGSYR3 LN Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist LU1650492256 GBP 100D GBX 5,06 BK1VVQ4 LN Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1781540957 USD LCUS GBP 0,18 BFX0562 LN Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1781540957 USD LCUD USD 0,18 BFX05D9 LN Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist LU1781541096 GBP LCUK GBP 0,42 BFX0551 LN Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked LU1910939849 USD GIST USD 0,09 BJP0X86 Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked LU1910940425 GBP GISG GBP 0,08 BMDXR53 Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist LN Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged LU1950341179 GBP SP5G GBP 2,56 BJBV338 Dist LN Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y LU1981860585 GBP XCOG GBP 0,4 BMX3V84 UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist LN Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF LU2099288503 USD GOUD USD 0,19 BMY37S5 Dist LN Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF LU2099288503 USD GOVD GBP 0,19 BMY37R4 Dist LN Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF LU2573966905 USD U127 USD 1,59 BNGDMY1 Dist LN Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF LU2573966905 USD E127 GBP 1,59 BNGDMX0 Dist LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

