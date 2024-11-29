Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.11.2024 15:58 Uhr
227 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG: Notice to Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

DJ MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi Investment Solutions 
(LSPU,LSPX,LAUU,PAXJ,PAXG,U13G,US13,U13E,US71,U71G,U71H,US37,U37G,U37H,US10,U10G,UH10,COUK,GILS,GILI,GIL5,TIPG,TIPU,TIPH,KLMG,MFEX,100D,LCUS,LCUD,LCUK,GIST,GISG,SP5G,XCOG,GOUD,GOVD,U127,E127) 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
29-Nov-2024 / 15:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
Société d'investissement à capital variable 
Registered Office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg 
RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 
(the "company") 
______________________________________________________________________ 
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
November 29, 2024 
 
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 
 
 - Record date: December 9, 2024 
 - Ex-date: December 10, 2024 
 - Payment date: December 13, 2024 
 
ETF Name                  ISIN     Share Class TIDM Listing  Distribution Income Amount  Sedol 
                            Currency     Currency (in share class currency) 
Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist    LU0496786657 USD     LSPU USD    0,78             B3PXK04 
                                  LN 
Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist    LU0496786657 USD     LSPX GBX    0,78             B3PS388 
                                  LN 
Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF   LU0496786905 EUR     LAUU USD    2,01             BD6DPH5 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF   LU1220245556 USD     PAXJ USD    5,44             BWFZYM3 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF   LU1220245556 USD     PAXG GBX    5,44             BWFZYN4 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF   LU1407887162 USD     U13G GBX    2,4             BDF5JX6 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF   LU1407887162 USD     US13 USD    2,4             BDF5JY7 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP LU1407887675 GBP     U13E GBP    0,24             BL66RT6 
Hedged Dist                             LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF  LU1407888053 USD     US71 USD    2,42             BDHFR18 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF  LU1407888053 USD     U71G GBX    2,42             BDHFQZ5 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF  LU1407888483 GBP     U71H GBP    0,28             BP0BPN5 
GBP Hedged Dist                           LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF   LU1407888996 USD     US37 USD    2,68             BDF5K00 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF   LU1407888996 USD     U37G GBX    2,68             BDF5JZ8 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP LU1407889457 GBP     U37H GBP    0,26             BP0BPM4 
Hedged Dist                             LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS  LU1407890620 USD     US10 USD    3,53             BG0V4H9 
ETF Dist                              LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS  LU1407890620 USD     U10G GBX    3,53             BG0V4D5 
ETF Dist                              LN 
Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS  LU1407891271 GBP     UH10 GBP    0,32             BP0BPQ8 
ETF GBP Hedged Dist                         LN 
Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long   LU1407891602 GBP     COUK GBX    5,36             BDF5FR2 
Dated UCITS ETF - Dist                       LN 
Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist  LU1407892592 GBP     GILS GBX    2,66             BDF5FQ1 
                                  LN 
Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond LU1407893301 GBP     GILI GBX    0,86             BDF5FP0 
UCITS ETF Dist                           LN 
Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y  UCITS ETF LU1439943090 GBP     GIL5 GBP    0,33             BD6P6G7 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked LU1452600270 USD     TIPG GBX    0,99             BD20DC1 
Bond UCITS ETF Dist                         LN 
Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked LU1452600270 USD     TIPU USD    0,99             BD20DB0 
Bond UCITS ETF Dist                         LN 
Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked LU1452600601 GBP     TIPH GBP    0,94             BDFFKC2 
Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist                   LN 
Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond  UCITS LU1563455630 GBP     KLMG GBP    0,17             BN2WZX2 
ETF GBP Hedged Dist                         LN 
Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist       LU1646360971 EUR     MFEX GBP    1,75             BDGSYR3 
                                  LN 
Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist       LU1650492256 GBP     100D GBX    5,06             BK1VVQ4 
                                  LN 
Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1781540957 USD     LCUS GBP    0,18             BFX0562 
                                  LN 
Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1781540957 USD     LCUD USD    0,18             BFX05D9 
                                  LN 
Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist  LU1781541096 GBP     LCUK GBP    0,42             BFX0551 
                                  LN 
Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked LU1910939849 USD     GIST USD    0,09             BJP0X86 
Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist                      LN 
Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked LU1910940425 GBP     GISG GBP    0,08             BMDXR53 
Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist                LN 
Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged   LU1950341179 GBP     SP5G GBP    2,56             BJBV338 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y  LU1981860585 GBP     XCOG GBP    0,4             BMX3V84 
UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist                      LN 
Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF LU2099288503 USD     GOUD USD    0,19             BMY37S5 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF LU2099288503 USD     GOVD GBP    0,19             BMY37R4 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF LU2573966905 USD     U127 USD    1,59             BNGDMY1 
Dist                                LN 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF LU2573966905 USD     E127 GBP    1,59             BNGDMX0 
Dist                                LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU0496786657, LU0496786657, LU0496786905, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1407887162, LU1407887162, LU1407887675, 
        LU1407888053, LU1407888053, LU1407888483, LU1407888996, LU1407888996, LU1407889457, LU1407890620, LU1407890620, 
        LU1407891271, LU1407891602, LU1407892592, LU1407893301, LU1439943090, LU1452600270, LU1452600270, LU1452600601, 
        LU1563455630, LU1646360971, LU1650492256, LU1781540957, LU1781540957, LU1781541096, LU1910939849, LU1910940425, 
        LU1950341179, LU1981860585, LU2099288503, LU2099288503, LU2573966905, LU2573966905 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     LSPU,LSPX,LAUU,PAXJ,PAXG,U13G,US13,U13E,US71,U71G,U71H,US37,U37G,U37H,US10,U10G,UH10,COUK,GILS,GILI,GIL5,TIPG,TIPU,TIPH,KLMG,MFEX,100D,LCUS,LCUD,LCUK,GIST,GISG,SP5G,XCOG,GOUD,GOVD,U127,E127 
Sequence No.: 362325 
EQS News ID:  2041437 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2041437&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2024 09:26 ET (14:26 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
