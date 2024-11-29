Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2024) - Alfredo Cornejo, Governor of Mendoza, joined Guillaume Legare, Head, South America, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the The Sustainable Mining Summit 2024 in Mendoza, Argentina.





The Sustainable Mining Summit aims to strengthen the strategic direction that the province of Mendoza has taken in developing a modern, sustainable, and regulated mining industry, positioning itself as a key player in the energy transition with proactive measures for environmental protection.

Mendoza will develop its geological potential, leveraging human and technological capacities as well as its industrial experience and tradition, to make a leap toward prosperity through modern mining development, boosting the economy and creating quality jobs. This will always prioritize an environment of respect for current national and provincial laws, safety, and progress for workers and communities directly connected to the projects.

As with other industries, the goal is to promote mining while respecting citizen participation and caring for the environment. Incorporating mining into the province's economic framework will enhance economic, social, harmonious, and equitable development around a modern and sustainable mining industry.

