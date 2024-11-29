Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Publication of Interim Financial Statements

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

LEI: 213800O8BDOGHJMTCP32

Yorkshire Water Finance PLC

Publication of Interim Financial Statements

29 November 2024

Yorkshire Water Finance PLC announces that its unaudited interim financial results for the six months to 30 September 2024 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results are also available on the Yorkshire Water website.

For further information please contact:

KATHY SMITH

COMPANY SECRETARY

YORKSHIRE WATER FINANCE PLC

WESTERN HOUSE

HALIFAX ROAD

BRADFORD

BD6 2SZ

Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk