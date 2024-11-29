Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Publication of Interim Financial Statements
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29
LEI: 213800O8BDOGHJMTCP32
Yorkshire Water Finance PLC
Publication of Interim Financial Statements
29 November 2024
Yorkshire Water Finance PLC announces that its unaudited interim financial results for the six months to 30 September 2024 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results are also available on the Yorkshire Water website.
For further information please contact:
KATHY SMITH
COMPANY SECRETARY
YORKSHIRE WATER FINANCE PLC
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD
BD6 2SZ
Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk
