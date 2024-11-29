MetaKing Studios: BLOCKLORDS Unveils LORDCHAIN: A Layer-3 Solution on Base to Revolutionize Gaming

Master Validator Node is Live, Introducing Unprecedented Scalability and Efficiency

MetaKing Studios' BLOCKLORDS is excited to announce the launch of LORDCHAIN, a groundbreaking Layer-3 blockchain solution built on Base. Designed to redefine the gaming landscape with true play-to-own mechanics, LORDCHAIN offers minimal fees, near-instant transactions within a secure environment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming through enhanced scalability and performance.

The inception of LORDCHAIN comes from the incredible success of BLOCKLORDS Dynasty, which attracted 1.85 million users, facilitating over 80 million transactions on Base. This massive engagement highlighted the need for a more scalable and efficient solution to support a larger, more active community. LORDCHAIN rises to meet this demand, capable of accommodating up to 100 million users and handling billions of transactions.

LORDCHAIN Leverages Cutting-Edge Technology :

Optimism Stack Integration: Built on the robust OP Stack framework, LORDCHAIN ensures compatibility and interoperability within the broader blockchain ecosystem.

High Throughput Capacity: Targeting a throughput of 5 million gas per second, with the goal to offer even higher capacity based on demand, LORDCHAIN can handle massive transaction volumes without compromising speed or efficiency.

Rapid Bridging With Base: Achieving a bridging time of less than 10 seconds between Base and LORDCHAIN, the network ensures swift and seamless interactions across layers.

Fees Paid With $LRDS: All transaction fees on LORDCHAIN will be paid using the $LRDS token, enhancing utility and fostering a vibrant in-game economy.

Master Validator Node is Live Now

The Master Validator is Live today, marking the first phase of LORDCHAIN's rollout. Participants can engage with the network by locking tokens and earning rewards, contributing to the platform's security and performance.

Join the LORDCHAIN Master Node today.

Upcoming Developments:

User Validators: Soon, users will have the opportunity to become validators themselves, further enhancing the network's robustness and efficiency.

Testnet Deployment: LORDCHAIN will introduce a testnet phase, allowing for extensive testing, community feedback, and optimization.

Mainnet Launch: The full mainnet launch will bring LORDCHAIN's complete capabilities to the gaming world, ushering in a new era of scalability and performance.

The Significance of LORDCHAIN

In an era where the gaming industry demands platforms capable of handling massive user bases and transaction volumes, LORDCHAIN steps up to the challenge:

Scalability: Engineered to support up to 100 million users, processing billions of transactions, ensuring smooth gameplay experiences.

Cost-Efficiency: Ultra-low transaction fees paid with $LRDS enhance accessibility, making the platform appealing without compromising performance.

High Performance: Leveraging the OP Stack and achieving a sub-10-second bridging time between Base and LORDCHAIN, the network delivers near-instant transactions.

Join the LORDCHAIN Community

BLOCKLORDS invites players, developers, and investors to become part of the LORDCHAIN community. Engage with the Validator Node system and experience the benefits of a robust, secure, and vibrant gaming environment that bridges traditional and blockchain gaming.

For more information, visit LORDCHAIN, download BLOCKLORDS, and follow on X.

Contact Information

Press Contact

MetaKing Studios

marketing@metakingstudios.com

Vladimir Ionita

Chief Product Officer

vladimir@seascape.network

+40766101244

