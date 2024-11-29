Manchester, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2024) - CX Technology Specialist, Acceleraate, announced today that it has been named EMEA Zoom Contact Center Partner of the Year 2024 by Zoom Video Communications, Inc., commending the company's impactful achievements and innovation.





The award was presented to Acceleraate at Zoomtopia Partner Connect EMEA 2024 in London, UK. Zoomtopia Partner Connect EMEA is Zoom's partner-focused annual event in Europe to inform and inspire partners on Zoom's vision and enable them to elevate their Zoom practice, take advantage of new program updates, and celebrate their successes.

The award program recognises partners that have collaboratively developed impactful business strategies with Zoom, resulting in increased alignment and distinguished sales and marketing accomplishments.

"The commitment and support of our partner ecosystem are crucial to Zoom's success which is why it's an honour to recognise all of this year's award recipients - we couldn't have done it without them," said Steve Rafferty, Head of EMEA at Zoom. "These partners are integral in delivering our AI-first solutions, including Zoom Workplace, Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Workivo, and more to customers around the globe, helping them to reimagine teamwork, enable more connection, and boost productivity."

Acceleraate is a leading CX technology specialist, based in the UK and operating globally. It was the UK's first Zoom CX partner in 2022 and also holds the Zoom CX Competency Partner accreditation. Acceleraate's go-to-market strategy centres on the Zoom CX proposition including Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Virtual Agent. The company has also developed an integration acceleration platform - IntegrationHub for Zoom - which expedites client adoption of Zoom's innovative technologies.

"Being recognised as EMEA Zoom Contact Center Partner of the Year, is a huge honour for us and testament to the continued hard work and commitment of our team", said Matt Cowell, Co-founder of Acceleraate. "Zoom offers us a lot more than just a transactional partner relationship; from the very start we have considered them an extension of our own team and vice-versa. We'd like to personally thank everybody at Zoom and Acceleraate who made this possible and look forward to our continued mutual success."

About Acceleraate

Founded in 2022, we are the CX Technology Specialists, revolutionising how businesses connect and communicate with their customers through smart thinking and cutting-edge cloud technology. We focus on solving problems by uniting cloud technology with smart and straightforward thinking. With over two decades of hands-on experience designing, implementing, and managing cloud contact centres and AI solutions for some of the UK's best-known businesses and brands, Acceleraate delivers CX strategy, implementation, system integration, bespoke development, and managed services for business.

Acceleraate is a Zoom Authorised Reseller, and an accredited Zoom CX Competency Partner. Find out more at www.acceleraate.com

