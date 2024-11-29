Oman has launched its first solar panel production line. A project spokesperson told pv magazine that the facility will serve the domestic market and countries throughout Africa. It is currently supplying panels for a 200 MW project. Italian manufacturer Ecoprogetti recently completed its first solar panel production line in Oman. The Sheida Solar facility, operated by Oman-based Sheida Industries, is located in Sohar, a port city on Oman's northern coast. The 50 MW facility produces 450 W, 550 W, and 590 W panels featuring tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology. The €3 million ($3. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...