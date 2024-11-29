Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.11.2024 16:42 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seventh annual Marrakech Air Show hosted 194 exhibitors and attracted 30,000 visitors

Finanznachrichten News

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marrakech Air Show 2024, held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, concluded on November 2 after four dynamic days. Hosted at the Royal Air Force base, the event attracted 194 exhibitors, 50 delegations, and nearly 30,000 visitors, solidifying Morocco's position in the global aerospace industry.

Seventh annual Marrakech Air Show hosted 194 exhibitors and attracted 30,000 visitors

Participation of Global Leaders

Renowned aerospace and defense companies, including Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Embraer, and Safran, showcased cutting-edge technologies. The UAE, as the country of honor, featured a prominent pavilion spanning over 800 m², highlighting innovations from major Emirati companies.

The 7th edition also witnessed the signing of key agreements that reaffirmed Morocco's appeal as a competitive aeronautics hub. A major highlight was the creation of the African Centre of Manufacturing Excellence (ACME) in partnership with Boeing, focusing on advanced manufacturing research. Embraer signed agreements for projects in commercial aviation, defense, and urban mobility, further strengthening Morocco's industrial ecosystem. Additional partnerships were formalized with companies such as TRELLEBORG and Composite Industrie Maroc, boosting local supply chains.

Spotlight on Human Capital and Innovation

MAS 2024 emphasized the importance of human capital and innovation. Over 100 Moroccan engineering students participated, underscoring the role of local talent in industry growth. A dedicated 500 m² space for startups showcased innovative solutions, reflecting the future of aerospace.

Morocco's aeronautics industry has seen remarkable development, doubling the number of active companies to 151 in just a decade. The sector now employs 24,000 people and generates 2 billion dirhams in monthly exports, with 23% growth in 2024 alone.

A Memorable Closing

On November 2, the public was invited to explore aircraft and military displays and attend a two-hour airshow that thrilled nearly 20,000 visitors, bringing the 7th edition to a spectacular close.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569985/Marrakech_Air_Show.jpg

Media contact:
Oscar Valero
oscar.valero@marco.agency

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seventh-annual-marrakech-air-show-hosted-194-exhibitors-and-attracted-30-000-visitors-302318857.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.