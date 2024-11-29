Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.11.2024 16:06 Uhr
German High Street Properties A/S: Financial expections 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, November 29, 2024

Announcement no. 270

Financial expectation 2025

The Board of Directors has today reviewed and approved the budget for 2025 for German High Street Properties A/S.

  • The company expects a total positive result before value adjustments and taxes for the financial year 2025 in the range of T.EUR 300.0 - 700.0

  • In connection with the company has renegotiated its arrangements for its current bank loans at the end of 2024 and an expected decline in interest rates in 2025, the company is budgeting for lower interest expenses totaling T.EUR 518.0 in 2025 compared to the financial year 2024.

  • Continuing the renegotiated loan terms of the company's bank debt as mentioned above, the company's annual instalment in 2025 will decrease by a total of T.EUR 660.0 compared to 2024, which together with the lower interest expenses significantly will improve the company's overall liquidity in 2025.

  • The company maintains reassuring solidity and liquid reserves.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board


