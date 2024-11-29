Community Finance Company 1 Plc - Change of Registered Office

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

29 November 2024

Community Finance Company 1 Plc (the "Company") - 213800VZPKVQ7LLB8E76

Change of Address Notification

The Change of Address Notification is available on the following link:

Community Finance Company 1 Plc - Change of Address Notification.pdf

For further information please contact:

Community Finance Company 1 Plc

4th Floor

140 Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com