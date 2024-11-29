Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc - Change of Registered Office
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29
29 November 2024
Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc (the "Company") - 635400IAJKM25WRCSE95
Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexgroup.com
