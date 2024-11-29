Bright Horizon: 4 Seattle-Area Resources for Working Parents

NEWTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2024 / It takes a village to raise a child, and working parents need all the villagers they can find! Parents in the Seattle area have access to resources ranging from financial assistance to learning materials, all designed to make caring for kids easier. Explore some of the resources below for finding daycare in Bellevue and other parts of the state.

Help Me Grow

This network of nonprofits, regional health organizations, and state agencies works to ensure families have everything they need to care for their kids. Use their Parent123 Resource Finder to help find support with basic needs like child care, parenting classes and education, early learning, and more. Washington state residents can also call a hotline (1-800-322-2588) for information on child development screenings, mental and behavioral health resources, and support for kids with special health or developmental needs.

WA Child Care Financial Assistance Program

The Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families offers the Working Connections Child Care program to help parents pay for daycare. Eligible families can have the state pay a portion of their childcare costs. Parents may still be responsible for a copayment, but it enables them to secure child care subsidies ranging from 15% to 100% depending on their income and family size. This program has income limits and requires parents to be employed, self-employed, or in education. Families can apply online at washingtonconnection.org or call 1-844-626-8687.

The Program for Early Parent Support (PEPS)

The Program for Early Parent Support (PEPS) is a nonprofit to help new parents get the peer support they often need as they tackle parenting babies. PEPS focuses on wellness, parent education, and community building. The early months of parenthood can be isolating; PEPS helps parents connect with others in the same situation for valuable social support. Connecting with other working parents can be a great way to share tips, get insights, and learn from the experiences of others. PEPS also offers flexible pricing and financial support for program fees. To learn more, visit peps.org.

Child Care Aware of Washington

Child Care Aware helps families find appropriate child care services for infants, toddlers, and adolescents. They offer a database of providers by region, type of care, and special needs accommodation that makes it easier for working parents to find the perfect fit. For instance, if you're looking for a daycare in Seattle, all you do is submit their short form providing details about your child care needs. Child Care Aware will send a list of options in your area to your email inbox. They also offer information on how to choose good quality child care services, information about your eligibility for the Working Connections Child Care subsidy, and a host of other resources for working parents.

Contact Information:

Name: Sonakshi Murze

Email: Sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

Job Title: Manager

SOURCE: Bright Horizon

View the original press release on accesswire.com