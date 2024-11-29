In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that November proved challenging for solar energy across most of the US and Canada, as persistent cloud cover reduced solar irradiance. November proved challenging for solar energy across most of the US and Canada, as persistent cloud cover reduced solar irradiance, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Intense low-pressure systems over the Pacific and moist tropical air masses brought extensive cloud cover to much of the continent. While most regions saw irradiance fall well below average, southern Texas, Florida, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...