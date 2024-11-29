Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) is seeking applicants to design, supply, install and commission a 2. 5 MW alkaline electrolyzer turnkey project. The deadline has been extended to Dec. 9. DEWA is running a tender for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 2. 5 MW alkaline electrolyzer turnkey project. The full tender documents are available to purchase from DEWA's website for AED 2,100 ($571. 74). The bidding was originally scheduled to close in September, but the deadline has been extended to Dec. 9, according to a notice on DEWA's website. Earlier this month, DEWA ...

