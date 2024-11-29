IMPORTANT NOTICE

In accordance with Articles L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and 232-4, 237-1 to 237-10 of the AMF General Regulation, Boréal Bidco SAS intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, within ten trading days from the publication of the notice of result of the Offer, or, as the case may be, in the event of a reopening of the Offer, within three months from the closing of the Reopened Offer, a squeeze-out procedure for Esker SA shares for a unitary indemnity equal to the price of the Offer, i.e. €262 per Esker SA share, if the number of Esker SA shares not tendered to the Offer by the minority shareholders of Esker SA (other than the shares assimilated to shares held by Boréal Bidco SAS or any person acting in concert with the Offeror) does not represent, at the end of the Offer or, as the case may be, the Reopened Offer, more than 10% of the capital and voting rights of Esker SA.

The Offer is not being and will not be made in any jurisdiction where it would not be permitted under applicable law. The acceptance of the Offer by persons residing in countries other than France and the United States of America may be subject to specific obligations or restrictions imposed by legal or regulatory provisions. Recipients of the Offer are solely responsible for complying with such laws and, therefore, before accepting the Offer, they are responsible for determining whether such laws exist and are applicable, by relying on their own advisors. For further information, see section 2.16 of the Offer Document.