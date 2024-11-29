This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice Molly Morgan, Senior Research Analyst at UK-based CRU. She says that mentoring platforms offer aspiring professionals access to relatable role models, providing both inspiration and practical guidance to help them overcome their challenges and thrive in their careers. "A way to address the issue of women making up the minority share in the PV industry would be to encourage more women to enter the world of renewable energies earlier whilst still in academia," she states. My journey from academia to my current role as an analyst in the solar PV ...

