Eskom is seeking a contractor to provide turnkey design, engineering, operation and maintenance services for a solar project at the Komati Power Station, South Africa. Eskom has issued a tender for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor to oversee a planned solar PV project with a capacity of up to 72 MW at Komati Power Station. The South African utility owns the Komati power station, located near Middelburg and Bethel. The EPC contractor will survey, design, manufacture, procure and supply all materials and labor for the solar project Eskom is planning. The development ...

