Freitag, 29.11.2024

WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
29.11.24
11:59 Uhr
18,075 Euro
-0,010
-0,06 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
29.11.2024 17:36 Uhr
Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 29 November 2024 there are a total of 455,351,068 number of shares in AB SKF, out of which 29,218,846 shares are of Series A and 426,132,222 shares are of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,832,068.2.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 29 November 2024 at 16.00 CET.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; e-mail: sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c4073188

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4073188/3141423.pdf

20241129 Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotahom-4jpg-png-highpreview-1278,c3356215

Götahom 4jpg png highpreview 1278

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf-302318889.html

