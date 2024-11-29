ZCCM-IH CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE 29.11.24

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

29 November 2024

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules ("LuSE Rules"), ZCCM-IH wishes to inform shareholders that the majority shareholder, the Industrial Development Corporation ("IDC"), appointed Mr Anthony Chilengi as Non-Executive Director on the ZCCM-IH Board effective 21st November 2024.

Brief Profile of Mr Chilengi

Mr. Chilengi is a seasoned human resource management expert, currently serving as the Director of Human Resources at the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development. He has held different key positions within the Government of the Republic of Zambia, including Assistant Director of Human Resources at both the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development. Mr Chilengi has worked for the Ministry of Education and the Provincial Administration within the Human Resources Management field. Mr. Chilengi holds a Master of Science in Human Resources Management and a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources Management and Development, both from Mulungushi University in Kabwe, Zambia. He is also a member of the Zambia Institute for Human Resources Management.

The Board is confident that Mr Chilengi will contribute to the success of the Company's operations and wishes him all the best in his new role as Non-Executive Director.

Lusaka, Zambia - 29 November 2024

