Freitag, 29.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
29.11.24
14:29 Uhr
7,800 Euro
-0,050
-0,64 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7507,95018:11
7,8007,90017:58
PR Newswire
29.11.2024 18:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

29 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 68,102 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 646.707p. The highest price paid per share was 649.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 644.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0087% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,130,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,623,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

102

645.800

15:45:14

1165

645.800

15:43:19

1057

645.600

15:39:09

1006

645.400

15:34:59

123

645.200

15:25:47

858

645.200

15:25:47

45

645.600

15:21:40

900

645.600

15:21:40

1121

646.000

15:18:14

134

646.400

15:12:39

900

646.400

15:12:39

967

646.600

15:07:24

862

646.400

15:04:06

281

646.400

15:04:06

1049

645.400

15:00:25

1101

645.200

14:56:10

923

644.600

14:51:36

1130

644.800

14:48:40

194

644.200

14:44:12

791

644.200

14:42:56

1025

645.600

14:39:01

972

645.200

14:35:29

45

645.000

14:34:25

1314

645.000

14:34:25

574

645.200

14:34:15

397

645.200

14:34:15

1013

644.800

14:25:24

42

644.600

14:15:25

550

644.600

14:15:25

399

644.600

14:15:12

192

645.200

14:08:29

757

645.200

14:08:29

953

646.800

14:00:42

1140

646.800

13:57:47

993

645.800

13:50:05

1017

645.600

13:40:01

1100

645.800

13:40:00

1146

645.600

13:33:19

461

646.000

13:18:05

606

646.000

13:18:05

522

646.200

13:08:02

522

646.200

13:08:02

1041

646.400

13:02:19

944

646.400

12:50:08

370

647.400

12:33:46

724

647.400

12:33:46

1069

648.000

12:21:50

1008

648.000

12:13:10

1001

647.600

12:03:07

241

647.800

12:00:02

886

647.800

12:00:02

1027

647.800

11:55:09

1124

646.800

11:28:35

747

646.200

11:18:05

358

646.200

11:18:05

1015

646.200

11:06:00

1102

647.400

11:00:27

1102

647.600

10:49:37

583

648.000

10:46:00

583

648.000

10:46:00

1111

647.600

10:26:42

1081

648.000

10:20:26

1147

647.800

10:13:13

137

647.800

10:04:30

797

647.800

10:04:30

1112

648.000

10:00:17

1032

648.000

09:52:00

61

648.200

09:47:23

196

648.200

09:47:23

704

648.200

09:47:23

553

647.600

09:33:49

459

647.600

09:33:49

1141

647.200

09:32:22

1110

646.800

09:14:33

930

647.400

09:06:30

1041

647.200

09:01:23

35

646.400

08:53:12

900

646.400

08:53:12

245

647.200

08:47:02

245

647.200

08:47:02

578

647.200

08:46:09

646

647.400

08:37:22

417

647.400

08:37:22

330

647.800

08:30:51

706

647.800

08:30:51

1128

648.200

08:25:22

235

648.600

08:18:08

597

648.600

08:18:08

191

648.600

08:18:08

948

649.200

08:12:38

815

649.000

08:09:59

93

649.000

08:09:41

93

649.000

08:09:41

975

649.000

08:09:41

183

648.800

08:07:24

78

648.800

08:07:24

678

648.800

08:07:21


