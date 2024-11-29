Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29
29 November 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 68,102 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 646.707p. The highest price paid per share was 649.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 644.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0087% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,130,191 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,623,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
102
645.800
15:45:14
1165
645.800
15:43:19
1057
645.600
15:39:09
1006
645.400
15:34:59
123
645.200
15:25:47
858
645.200
15:25:47
45
645.600
15:21:40
900
645.600
15:21:40
1121
646.000
15:18:14
134
646.400
15:12:39
900
646.400
15:12:39
967
646.600
15:07:24
862
646.400
15:04:06
281
646.400
15:04:06
1049
645.400
15:00:25
1101
645.200
14:56:10
923
644.600
14:51:36
1130
644.800
14:48:40
194
644.200
14:44:12
791
644.200
14:42:56
1025
645.600
14:39:01
972
645.200
14:35:29
45
645.000
14:34:25
1314
645.000
14:34:25
574
645.200
14:34:15
397
645.200
14:34:15
1013
644.800
14:25:24
42
644.600
14:15:25
550
644.600
14:15:25
399
644.600
14:15:12
192
645.200
14:08:29
757
645.200
14:08:29
953
646.800
14:00:42
1140
646.800
13:57:47
993
645.800
13:50:05
1017
645.600
13:40:01
1100
645.800
13:40:00
1146
645.600
13:33:19
461
646.000
13:18:05
606
646.000
13:18:05
522
646.200
13:08:02
522
646.200
13:08:02
1041
646.400
13:02:19
944
646.400
12:50:08
370
647.400
12:33:46
724
647.400
12:33:46
1069
648.000
12:21:50
1008
648.000
12:13:10
1001
647.600
12:03:07
241
647.800
|
12:00:02
886
647.800
12:00:02
1027
647.800
11:55:09
1124
646.800
11:28:35
747
646.200
11:18:05
358
646.200
11:18:05
1015
646.200
11:06:00
1102
647.400
11:00:27
1102
647.600
10:49:37
583
648.000
10:46:00
583
648.000
10:46:00
1111
647.600
10:26:42
1081
648.000
10:20:26
1147
647.800
10:13:13
137
647.800
10:04:30
797
647.800
10:04:30
1112
648.000
10:00:17
1032
648.000
09:52:00
61
648.200
09:47:23
196
648.200
09:47:23
704
648.200
09:47:23
553
647.600
09:33:49
459
647.600
09:33:49
1141
647.200
09:32:22
1110
646.800
09:14:33
930
647.400
09:06:30
1041
647.200
09:01:23
35
646.400
08:53:12
900
646.400
08:53:12
245
647.200
08:47:02
245
647.200
08:47:02
578
647.200
08:46:09
646
647.400
08:37:22
417
647.400
08:37:22
330
647.800
08:30:51
706
647.800
08:30:51
1128
648.200
08:25:22
235
648.600
08:18:08
597
648.600
08:18:08
191
648.600
08:18:08
948
649.200
08:12:38
815
649.000
08:09:59
93
649.000
08:09:41
93
649.000
08:09:41
975
649.000
08:09:41
183
648.800
08:07:24
78
648.800
08:07:24
678
648.800
08:07:21