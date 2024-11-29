Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on November 27, 2024:
Transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc.
1. Summary of the notification
BlackRock, Inc. reported in a notification dated November 27, 2024, that on November 25, 2024, following an acquisition of voting securities, its shareholding increased and crossed the lowest threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On November 25, 2024, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 8,370,977 shares with voting rights, representing 3.43% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 7,180,736 shares representing 2.94% in its previous notification dated August 8, 2024, as well as 287,645 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.12% of the voting rights issued by the company, versus 106,739 equivalent financial instruments representing 0.04% in its previous notification dated August 8, 2024.
2. Content of the notification
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
BlackRock, Inc.
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
Level 37 Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.
Date on which the threshold is crossed
November 25, 2024
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
Denominator
243,921,719
Notified Details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# voting rights
# voting rights
% voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked
Linked to
Not linked to
BlackRock, Inc.
0
0
0.00%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
142,352
464,831
0.19%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
268,107
188,770
0.08%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
3,221
59,638
0.02%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
337,102
402,270
0.16%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
64,769
55,725
0.02%
BlackRock Fund Advisors
0
1,835,409
0.75%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
2,892
1,247,887
0.51%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
0
328
0.00%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
6,268,218
4,022,044
1.65%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
94,075
94,075
0.04%
Subtotal
7,180,736
8,370,977
3.43%
TOTAL
8,370,977
0
3.43%
0,00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise period
# voting rights
% voting rights
Settlement
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
Securities Lent
265,787
0.11%
physical
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Securities Lent
21,858
0.01%
cash
TOTAL
287,645
0.12%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
8,658,622
3.55%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Please see the full chain of control in "Chain of Control" tab.
Additional information
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%. Additionally, voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. went above 3%.
3. Further information
The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
About Azelis
Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 4,200 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market, and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 63,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2023). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BEL®ESG indices.
Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest, and transparent relationships with our people and partners.
Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
