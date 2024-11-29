(in United States dollars) (unaudited)

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2024) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces condensed interim consolidated financial statements for three months ending September 30, 2024.

Please click on the link below to read this announcement in full.

Link: https://www.besra.com/interim-consolidated-financial-statements-30-sept-2024/

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231934

SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.