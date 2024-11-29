Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024

WKN: A14RX5 | ISIN: IE00BWT6H894 | Ticker-Symbol: PPB
Frankfurt
29.11.24
08:02 Uhr
256,20 Euro
-0,80
-0,31 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
29.11.2024 19:12 Uhr
101 Leser
POKERSTARS WOMEN'S WINTER FESTIVAL SETS HISTORIC RECORD AS LARGEST WOMEN'S POKER EVENT EVER HELD OUTSIDE OF LAS VEGAS

Finanznachrichten News

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Women's Winter festival, sponsored by PokerStars, has entered the history books after attracting a record-breaking turnout to become the largest women's poker event ever held outside of Las Vegas.

Pokerstars Logo

Held at the Hippodrome Casino in London, the festival saw 271 female players enter the $400 buy-in Main Event, which had a £100,000 guaranteed prize pool, to cement its place in history. Argentinian poker pro Maria Lampropulos won the Main Event for a £20,000 top prize and the prestigious Pokerstars trophy.

With approximately only 3% of tournament fields comprising women, the Women's Winter Festival was designed to open doors for more women to engage confidently at higher levels of play in a competitive yet supportive environment. The festival's success underscores a broader movement to elevate female participation in poker.

Founder of the festival and PokerStars Ambassador Kerryjane Craigie said: "This event was a celebration of women, and about championing and empowering women in poker. I'm so pleased that we have created this amazing community event that was accessible for everyone to come and have a go and was filled with fun, laughter, and fantastic poker. Thank you to everyone who joined us, I'm excited to see what's ahead."

In addition to the Main Event, the Women's Winter Festival featured PokerStars first-ever Women's High Roller event and the unique 50/50 event, which saw an equal field of female and male players take to the felt.

PokerStars Ambassador Jennifer Shahade played in the 50/50 event and said: "The innovative 50/50 event, with half women and half men was the most fun I've ever had at a poker tourney, with toasts, singing and belly laughs."

Female players of all levels from, those new to the game to prominent professional poker players such as Marle Spragg, Jennifer Shahade, Kyna England, and Vanessa Kade enjoyed four thrilling days of poker action, as well as exciting off the felt activities including poker bootcamps and tutorials from November 21-24.

To find out more about the Women's Winter Festival, visit the PokerStars website.

More information on responsible gaming can be found by visiting: https://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

ABOUT POKERSTARS

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other sites. PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR) (NYSE: FLUT). Play Responsibly!

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pokerstars-womens-winter-festival-sets-historic-record-as-largest-womens-poker-event-ever-held-outside-of-las-vegas-302318917.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
