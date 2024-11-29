Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
29.11.24
08:02 Uhr
3,140 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2603,46020:21
Dow Jones News
29.11.2024 19:46 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
29-Nov-2024 / 18:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
DATE: November 29, 2024 
 
The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of 
November 29,2024 are given in the table below 
 
Short Code  Long Code            Underlying  Warrant Multiplier Underlying Benchmark maturity Maturity 
                       asset type  type        settlement value        Price 
UDGAJ.V    USDC2911240041.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     34,6106            0,00 
UDGAK.V    USDC2911240039.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     34,6106            0,00 
UDGAL.V    USDC2911240037.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     34,6106            0,00 
UDGPJ.V    USDP2911240037.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     34,6106            2,39 
UDGPK.V    USDP2911240036.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     34,6106            1,39 
UDGPL.V    USDP2911240035.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     34,6106            0,39 
EXGAJ.V    EUUSXC2911240001.14TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call  1     1,0569             0,00 
EXGAK.V    EUUSXC2911240001.12TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call  1     1,0569             0,00 
EXGAL.V    EUUSXC2911240001.11TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call  1     1,0569             0,00 
EXGPJ.V    EUUSXP2911240001.11TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     1,0569             1,84 
EXGPK.V    EUUSXP2911240001.09TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     1,0569             1,15 
EXGPL.V    EUUSXP2911240001.07TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     1,0569             0,45 
GUGAJ.V    GBUSXC2911240001.35TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Call  1     1,2706             0,00 
GUGAK.V    GBUSXC2911240001.33TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Call  1     1,2706             0,00 
GUGAL.V    GBUSXC2911240001.30TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Call  1     1,2706             0,00 
GUGPJ.V    GBUSXP2911240001.30TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Put   1     1,2706             1,02 
GUGPK.V    GBUSXP2911240001.28TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Put   1     1,2706             0,33 
GUGPL.V    GBUSXP2911240001.27TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Put   1     1,2706             0,00

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on December 4,2024.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 362332 
EQS News ID:  2041611 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2041611&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2024 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.