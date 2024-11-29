DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about Tender Offer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about Tender Offer 29-Nov-2024 / 18:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Annoucement about Tender Offer DATE: November 29, 2024 Ref: Our public disclosure dated 21.11.2024 On November 21, T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. announced a cash Tender Offer for the Tier 2 bonds with the ISIN code XS1617531063 and US900148AE73, with a nominal value of USD 750,000,000 due date 2027. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., Standard Chartered Bank have been authorized for the Redemption Offer. Tender offer Results: Start date: 21 November 2024 Expiry Date: 27 November 2024 -17:00 New York time Announcement Date: 29 November 2024 Payment date: December 3, 2024 Tender Offer price: 101.4 Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes accepted for purchase: 134,248,000 Dollars The Notes in which the Offer was repurchased will be canceled and the remaining principal amount of the Notes outstanding will be USD615,752,000. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 362333 EQS News ID: 2041615 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 29, 2024