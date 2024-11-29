Locus Chain Set to Conduct Large-Scale Public Test

Locus Chain is in the final stages of development, focusing on optimization and bug identification through large-scale testing.

As the first blockchain to implement Dynamic Sharding, it delivers exceptional scalability, maintaining consistent speed even under heavy transaction loads.

GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2024 / Starting from December 4th to December 6th, 2024, blockchain development firm Bloom Technology will host a large-scale public test of its next-generation public blockchain platform, Locus Chain (LOCUS).

Locus Chain is a cutting-edge high-performance public blockchain engineered to achieve complete decentralization without compromising performance. Utilizing proprietary technologies such as AWTC_BFT consensus and Verifiable Pruning, it significantly reduces node and ledger sizes, enabling seamless operation on mobile devices and diverse hardware platforms. This accessibility empowers anyone to participate in node operations. In addition, Locus Chain's implementation of fully decentralized Dynamic Sharding ensures consistent high-speed performance, even during large-scale transaction processing, solidifying its position as one of the most advanced public blockchain technologies available today. With a robust infrastructure that extends beyond simple token transfers or DeFi applications, Locus Chain is ideally suited as a foundational protocol for large-scale Web3 ecosystems, efficiently managing substantial transaction volumes with unparalleled scalability.

The first fully operational version of Locus Chain, Locus GameChain, has been in active service since 2023, seamlessly integrated into the globally acclaimed game Kingdom Under Fire on the leading game publishing platform, Steam. By replacing traditional server roles-both physical and cloud-based-Locus Chain has demonstrated stable performance under real-world conditions. Its implementation has shown exceptional efficiency, with minimal CPU usage and low network bandwidth requirements, all while maintaining flawless game performance. This achievement highlights the robustness of Locus Chain's technology in practical service environments.

In its latest large-scale test, Locus Chain aims to demonstrate the capabilities of its groundbreaking Dynamic Sharding technology within a fully decentralized environment. This test will validate the network's ability to seamlessly divide into multiple shards under high transaction loads, ensuring that even with increased throughput, the system maintains consistently low latency.

A successful outcome would solidify Locus Chain's position as a next-generation public blockchain, proving its potential as a foundational infrastructure for Web3 ecosystems that require efficient handling of vast data volumes with high performance and scalability.

Building on its high-performance foundation, Locus Chain is poised to revolutionize decentralized services by surpassing the capabilities of traditional centralized systems. This includes advanced applications such as gaming, video streaming, social media platforms, and community-driven services, setting a new benchmark for innovation in decentralization.

The upcoming test is open to public participation, ensuring full transparency. Real-time data, including the number of shards, active nodes, and transaction throughput (TPS), will be displayed on the official Locus Chain website, allowing participants and observers to monitor the process in detail and witness the network's groundbreaking performance firsthand.

This test provides a pivotal opportunity to demonstrate Locus Chain's technical superiority. Following the test, Bloom Technology will release detailed performance data, showcasing how the platform maintains consistent latency even as the number of nodes and transactions increases. This will highlight Locus Chain's potential as a foundational infrastructure for the Web3 era, setting it apart from traditional blockchain systems through its unmatched performance in fully decentralized environments.

With its exceptional versatility, Locus Chain is ideally suited for a wide range of applications, including gaming, video streaming, social media, and the development of innovative decentralized services. By overcoming the limitations of centralized servers, the platform is positioned to become a cornerstone technology for the next generation of Web3 solutions.

Bloom Technology CEO SangYoon Lee shared his vision for the project, stating, "This large-scale test marks a pivotal step in validating Locus Chain's technological prowess, proving that decentralization and high performance can seamlessly coexist on a public blockchain. Through this initiative, we aim to significantly broaden the practical applications of blockchain technology and set new standards for the industry."

How to Participate in the Locus Chain Test

To join the test event, visit the official Locus Chain website at www.locuschain.com for detailed information.

Locus Chain upholds an open ecosystem philosophy, inviting everyone to experience the groundbreaking potential of high-performance blockchain technology through this test.

* Locus Chain is the first next-generation blockchain protocol to simultaneously solve the issues of decentralization, scalability, and security. Its unique core technology, Dynamic Sharding, ensures network stability in any environment, while the application of Verifiable Pruning minimizes node size, allowing anyone to run and participate in nodes even with mini PCs or internet routers. With its low operating costs and secure network participation, Locus Chain is an ideal blockchain network for large-scale projects requiring scalability, offering low entry barriers and high efficiency.

* The serverless technology of Locus Chain's GameChain replaces centralized servers, enabling games to remain playable online permanently as long as players exist, even without a central operating company. In 2023, this serverless technology was applied to the Web3 metaverse platform CRETA, and plans are underway to introduce various serverless dApps (Decentralized Applications) in addition to games. With Locus Chain, serverless operation is possible not only for games and metaverse services but also for video conferencing and streaming services, marking a revolutionary cost reduction and the beginning of a new paradigm.

* Following GameChain, Locus Chain has also completed the development of VME (Virtual Machine Engine), an interface architecture solution for expanding external smart contracts and servers. VME provides an environment for low-cost and seamless migration of various applications-including those from centralized (server-based) traditional internet services, smart contracts created on other mainnets like Ethereum, and other blockchain networks-into the Locus Chain ecosystem. By naturally integrating numerous blockchain ecosystems, Locus Chain is expected to maximize scalability.

* Dynamic Sharding, the innovative technology of Locus Chain, addresses the scalability, decentralization, and security challenges of existing blockchains. It distributes transaction loads across independent subgroups (shards), eliminating central bottlenecks. To overcome the large data size and processing limits of traditional blockchain ledgers, Locus Chain introduces a DAG-based structure called AWTC (Account-based Transaction Chain) and employs a message-based transaction processing method for efficient data exchange between shards. Additionally, Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) enables fast and irreversible transaction confirmation within shards, preventing issues like double-spending. Dynamic Sharding ensures high TPS while maintaining decentralization and network security, providing an efficient and scalable infrastructure for large-scale decentralized solutions. These innovations position Locus Chain as a pioneer in addressing the Blockchain Trilemma and a driving force for true innovation in large-scale decentralized systems.

* Latency refers to the delay between data transmission and processing, and in blockchain, it represents the time taken from when a transaction is sent to the network to when it is verified and recorded in a block. Low latency is crucial for improving user experience and network efficiency, particularly in real-time response services such as finance, gaming, and logistics. Even with high TPS (transactions per second), increasing latency can slow transaction processing and reduce practicality. To ensure scalability and real-time performance, it is essential to maintain stable latency alongside increased TPS. Locus Chain addresses this challenge by keeping latency within a few seconds even in high TPS environments, expanding the practical applicability of blockchain technology.

