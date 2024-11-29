During the New Champions Awards 2024 ceremony, presented by the World Economic Forum in Geneva, AgroAmerica was named the winner in the Regenerative Business category. This recognition reinforces AgroAmerica's position as a leading agribusiness in innovative and sustainable practices, highlighted by its groundbreaking project to protect pollinator habitats through Macro-Sanctuaries.

Excellence in Regenerative Business 2024 AgroAmerica's Pollinators Project Innovation for Sustainability (Photo: Business Wire)

The New Champions Awards recognize companies driving positive change across four key areas: Digital Innovation, Sustainability for Profits, Regenerative Business, and Diversity as a Strategic Asset. AgroAmerica's recognition underscores its dedication to regenerative agriculture practices and environmental stewardship

With pollinators essential for 75% of global food crops, AgroAmerica is tackling habitat loss and biodiversity decline through a strategy focused on three pillars: establishing Macro-Sanctuaries connected through biological corridors to protect native bee habitats, providing environmental education workshops to promote bee conservation, and partnering to rescue and relocate bees.

A key innovation within this initiative is the Macro-Sanctuary called BeeBox, a modular hive developed with BeeHub to support diverse native bee species, including honeybees, stingless bees, and solitary bees. Integrated with local vegetation, the BeeBox minimizes migration while providing tailored nesting solutions. In Escuintla, Guatemala, the BeeBox tripled the bee population within a year, showcasing its potential to enhance biodiversity on a large scale.

Aligned with its PlanetA sustainability strategy, AgroAmerica has invested over $101,000 in this project and plans to invest $750,000 by 2030 to protect 30% of its corporate forested areas as pollinator habitats.

"Protecting bees means protecting our planet," said Fernando Bolaños, CEO of AgroAmerica. "This recognition inspires us to continue advancing regenerative agriculture practices that benefit both people and the planet by building a truly sustainable food system. We are committed to addressing global challenges to provide the world with healthy food produced in a way that prioritizes biodiversity and protects the environment."

AgroAmerica continues to work with strategic partners like BeeHub to create tangible impact through purposeful actions that address the challenges of an evolving global food system, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

