Nextech3D.ai Reports YTD Revenue of $2.9 Million and and Gross Profit of $1.88 Million, Q3 2024 Revenue of $756,476 with Gross Profit Margin of 71% or $537,503

2024 Highlights

Now Amazon Certified 3D Content Provider

Launches 100% AI Generated FOTOgpt.ai Toggle Studio

Issued 2D-3D Patent #11,948,248

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a frontrunner in generative AI-powered 3D modeling technology for major e-commerce entities such as Amazon, other major e-commerce retailers reports its unaudited financial and operating results for its second quarter ended September 30th, 2024.

Financial Performance

Revenue: $756,476

Gross Profit Margin: 71% or $537,503

Operational Highlights

3D Modeling Business: We continue to innovate and push our AI technology forward in our core 3D modeling business, delivering thousands of high-quality 3D models to our diverse customer base on a monthly basis.

Strategic Initiatives

While we are struggling to gain momentum in our 3D modeling business we are continuing to invest in AI. Notably the Toggle Studio FOTOgpt.ai which we are launching next month and into Q1 2025.

Looking ahead at the business opportunities into 2025:

- 3D modeling business as evident by the Q3 numbers released today 3D modeling business continues to struggle to gain momentum as more competition has come to market from all over the world. While we continue to work with Amazon, as one of the certified 3D model suppliers for the Amazon platform, we are cautiously optimistic about future demand from Amazon.

- Toggle Studio (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF) of which Nextech owns 13 million shares continues to build its AI Studio for both 2D and 3D applications. Notably its new AI photography studio FOTOgpt.ai. The company believes that this has significant growth potential which is launching in December 2024.

- ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF) of which Nextech owns 15 million shares continues to generate significant revenue and cash flow primarily through its mapping software. This business which has been around for almost two decades is continuing to build its new capabilities with new AI features that the company believes will ignite sales.

For more information and full report go to

https://www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg / CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About Nextech3D.ai Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for manufacturers with CAD files and for E-COMMERCE merchants. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology.

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai

