Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2024) - David Mathews announced a series of transactions involving his holdings in Ciscom Corp. ("Ciscom" or the "Company").

Upon Ciscom's going public on June 8, 2023, Mr. Mathews held an aggregate opening balance of 7,633,889 common shares in the capital of Ciscom (each, a "Share"), representing, at that time, approximately 14.9% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares. Mr. Mathews had acquired these Shares pursuant to Ciscom's acquisition of Prospect Media Group, a company previously controlled by Mr. Mathews. Of the 7,633,889 Shares then held by Mr. Mathews, 3,816,944 Shares were held by Nashly Mathews, Mr. Mathew's spouse.

On March 4, 2024, in recognition of Mr. Mathews' performance for the year ended December 31, 2023, Mr. Mathews was granted 150,000 options to purchase Shares. The 150,000 options to purchase Shares represented 0.29% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. Immediately prior to receiving the options on March 4, 2024, Mr. Mathews beneficially owned, controlled or directed 7,633,889 Shares, representing 14.9% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares. Immediately following the acquisition Mr. Mathews beneficially owned, controlled or directed 7,783,889 Shares and options to purchase Shares, representing approximately 15.1% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis.

On March 13, 2024, pursuant the earn-out performance clause of the share purchase agreement between 1883713 Ontario Inc. (inclusive of its subsidiary Prospect Media Group Ltd.) and the Company, Mr. Mathews and his spouse each acquired 1,000,000 Shares for a total of 2,000,000 Shares. The 2,000,000 Shares acquired represented 3.7% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. Immediately prior to acquiring the Shares on March 13, 2024, Mr. Mathews beneficially owned, controlled or directed 7,871,889 Shares and options to purchase Shares, representing 15.2% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. Immediately following the acquisition, Mr. Mathews beneficially owned, controlled or directed 9,871,889 Shares and options to purchase Shares, representing at that time approximately 18.4% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis.

As of the date hereof, Mr. Mathews beneficially owns, or controls or directs, a total of 9,871,889 Shares and options to purchase Shares, representing 18.4% of the issued and outstanding Shares, on a partially diluted basis. Of the 9,871,889 Shares controlled by Mr. Mathews, 4,816,944 Shares are held by Nashly Mathews, Mr. Mathew's spouse.

Mr. Mathews has committed to purchasing up to 937,500 units (each a "Unit") pursuant to the private placement financing of Ciscom, announced in a press release by Ciscom on November 12, 2024. Each Unit will consist of one Share and one warrant to purchase a Share. Mr. Mathews may, depending on various factors including, without limitation, market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over Shares or other securities of the Company.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear on Ciscom Corp.'s profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting David Mathews.

SOURCE: David Mathews