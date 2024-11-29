Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2024) - Todd Minerson, Country Director at Movember Canada ("Movember" or the "Charity"), his team and Movember supporters, joined Rizwan Awan, Head of TMX Markets, Products and Services and President, Equity Trading, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the Charity's 2024 fundraising campaign to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zv91791Exko

Since 2003, Movember has challenged the status quo, shaken up men's health research, and transformed the way that health services reach and support men. With the help of their global network of supporters, they have raised over $1.3 billion for men's health, funding more than 1,300 men's health projects worldwide - including some of the largest prostate cancer registries in the world. Movember is committed to advancing this work by pioneering new research, supporting cutting-edge treatments, promoting healthy behaviours, and advocating for gender-responsive healthcare that better meets the unique needs of men. By improving men's health, we can have a profoundly positive impact on men, their families, and their communities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231994

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange