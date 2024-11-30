Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing radiopharmaceuticals and ADC products using its proprietary platform and drug delivery technologies in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines, is pleased to announce its plan to license its proprietary Accum® technology to pharma and biotech companies developing Antibody Drug Conjugates ("ADCs") to amplifying their ADC potency and potentially reducing the dosing.

Defence operates on an innovative business model centered around its proprietary Accum® technology, a platform designed to significantly enhance the delivery and efficacy of biologics, including ADCs, radiopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and protein therapeutics. The Accum® technology optimizes intracellular delivery of therapeutic agents by overcoming endosomal entrapment, a common limitation in drug delivery systems. This enhancement can increase the potency and effectiveness of therapies, particularly in oncology and immunotherapy applications. By partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Defence positions itself as a key player in improving the therapeutic index of existing and developmental drugs, accelerating their journey to clinical success.

Defence plans to generate revenue by licensing its proprietary Accum® technology to companies developing ADCs, which are highly targeted cancer therapies. This strategy provides a dual benefit: it allows the Company to secure immediate revenue streams while establishing its technology as an industry standard in the ADC development process. Longer-term growth will be driven by expanding the applications of Accum® into other therapeutic areas, such as radiopharmaceuticals, vaccines and protein-based treatments, as well as pursuing proprietary drug development programs. This balanced approach ensures a sustainable revenue model, combining near-term potential profitability with long-term innovation and market expansion.

The Company wishes also to announce that, further to the 1st tranche closing on October 30th, 2024 of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company at a price of $0.50 per Unit (the "Units"), the Company has closed the remaining subscription and issued 50,000 Units for gross proceeds of $25,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $1.00 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of the issue. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to advance its preclinical and clinical programs and for general working capital. All securities issued of the Units are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from their date of issue in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Company announces an amendment to the terms of 1,497,780 Class A Common share purchase warrants (the "Warrant") originally issued as part of a non-brokered private placement of the Company that closed on November 16, 2022. The Warrants were subsequently amended on April 5, 2024. The exercise price of the Warrants will be repriced at $0.75 per Class A Common share, as follows:

Number of Warrants: Previous Exercise Price of Warrants: New Exercise Price of Warrants: 1,497,780 $1.75 $0.75

All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged and are subject to the terms and conditions as outlined in the corresponding certificate of Warrant and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of radio-immuno-conjugate and ADC products using its proprietary platform in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of radio-immuno-conjugates or ADCs in their intact form to target cells, and vaccine antigens. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232003

SOURCE: Defence Therapeutics Inc.