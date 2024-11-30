Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2024) - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), announces that its annual financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2024, the related management discussion and analysis, certifications of the Chief Executive Officer (the "CEO") and the Chief Financial Officer (the "CFO"), and the annual oil and gas filings required under Part 2 of National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities for the year ended July 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), will not be filed by the required filing deadline of November 28, 2024 (the "Annual Filing Deadline") due to delays in receiving certain financial information regarding the Company's reserves data. The Company is working diligently with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings and expects to be able to file the Annual Filings on or before January 27, 2025.

The Company has applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received a management cease trade order ("MCTO") imposed against the CEO and CFO of the Company precluding them from trading securities of the Company. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Filings are filed, and requires that they be filed on or before January 27, 2025.

Until the Annual Filings are filed, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior oil & gas company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of natural resource projects in the southern USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

WEDGEMOUNT RESOURCES CORP.

Mark Vanry, CEO

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated filing date of the Annual Filings. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration or development programs, successes of the Company's exploration efforts, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

