New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2024) - Consumer365 has published a list of Black Friday deals from Total Wireless, a leader in prepaid mobile services powered by Verizon's 5G network.

Best 5G Data Plan Black Friday Deals:

Save up to 50% by bringing an existing phone (TotalWireless.com)

(TotalWireless.com) Switch to the Total 5G+ plan and receive up to 4 free 5G phones (TotalWireless.com)

(TotalWireless.com) Save on 5G phones through Total Wireless Black Friday Sale (TotalWireless.com)

Total Wireless leverages the reliability and extensive reach of Verizon's 5G network to offer customers exceptional coverage and blazing-fast speeds. With unlimited 5G data that's 12 times faster than 4G LTE*, Total Wireless delivers one of the most reliable mobile experiences available.







Total 5G Unlimited

The Total 5G Unlimited Plan offers a feature-packed option for high-data users, families, and international travelers. Priced at $55 for the first month, including taxes and fees, it delivers faster unlimited 5G data, along with 15 GB of hotspot data.

The plan also allows calling to more than 85 destinations, texting to over 200 locations, and roaming in Canada, Mexico, and over 15 other countries. Families can add up to four lines, with the fourth line free, and enjoy 6 months of Disney+ subscription.

Through the Total Rewards Program, customers earn points redeemable for plans, high-speed data, and other perks. The plan also offers $200 toward a new 5G phone after 12 monthly payments.

Total 5G+ Unlimited

The Total 5G+ Unlimited Plan, priced at $65 for the first month, offers the same benefits as the Total 5G Unlimited plan but with unlimited mobile hotspot data to one device with speeds of up to 5 Mbps. A $10 long distance credit to 120 plus destinations is also included.

This plan caters to international users and is a top choice for those who want premium mobile services and rewards.

Base 5G Unlimited

The Base 5G Unlimited Plan is an affordable and flexible mobile solution at just $40 per month. This plan also includes unlimited data and 5 GB of hotspot data. Customers can also earn $200 toward a new 5G phone after 12 monthly payments through the Total Rewards Program.

International features include calling to 85 plus destinations, texting to over 200 locations, and roaming in Canada and Mexico.

For more info on Total Wireless Black Friday deals, click here.

About Total Wireless

Total Wireless leverages Verizon's extensive 5G network, which enhanced its presence in the prepaid market. Initially rebranded as "Total by Verizon," the company returned to the "Total Wireless" name to strengthen its identity and broaden its appeal.

*Disclaimer: 12x faster based on analysis by Verizon of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband median download speeds vs U.S. 4G LTE median download speeds of all other providers, Q1-Q2 2024.

About Consumer365: Consumer365 provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

