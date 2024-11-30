Tesla's stock has demonstrated remarkable momentum in 2024, recording an impressive 34% increase since the beginning of the year. The surge gained particular traction following the commencement of the U.S. election campaign, propelling the share price from $242 to exceed $330. This upward trajectory has brought the stock within striking distance of its 52-week high of $361.90, reaching as high as $339.64. However, market analysts remain cautious about this rally, suggesting it's primarily driven by speculative factors rather than fundamental business metrics. Of particular concern are the company's artificial intelligence initiatives, including its robotaxi ambitions and the Optimus humanoid robot project, which experts view with considerable skepticism.

European Market Headwinds

While Tesla's stock performance continues to impress investors, the company faces significant obstacles in its European operations. The electric vehicle manufacturer has experienced a notable setback in Germany, where sales plummeted by 42% during the first half of 2024, losing ground to domestic competitors. In response, Tesla has implemented aggressive sales strategies, including substantial price reductions and promotional offerings such as complimentary Supercharging, in an effort to maintain its market position.

