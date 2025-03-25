European power purchase agreement (PPA) prices fell in February amid sliding energy commodity prices, but deal flow held steady, says Swiss energy consultancy Pexapark, noting that a "landmark" 40-year, 15 MW solar PPA was signed in Wales. European PPA prices declined in February, reflecting a broader downturn in energy commodity prices, while transaction activity held steady despite a decrease in volume, according to Pexapark's monthly PPA report for March 2025. However, the Swiss energy research firm noted that a record-breaking 40-year solar PPA was signed in Wales last month. It also highlighted ...

