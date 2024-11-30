Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2024) - InnQuest Software, a leading provider of hotel management solutions, proudly announces its 30th anniversary. Since its founding in 1994, the company has delivered cutting-edge technology to the hospitality industry, serving over 5,500 properties worldwide. InnQuest provides solutions to all accommodations, including independent hotels, management groups, branded hotels, bed & breakfasts, and parks.

InnQuest Software Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation in All-in-One Hotel Management Solutions

Over the past three decades, InnQuest has expanded its global presence with offices in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia. This growth has enabled the company to offer localized support and meet specific market demands, reinforcing its commitment to empowering hoteliers worldwide.

"As we celebrate this milestone, I want to express our deepest gratitude to our clients, partners, and team members who have been integral to InnQuest's success. Our journey is defined by our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions that help hoteliers thrive. As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to driving innovation and expanding our offerings to meet the evolving needs of the hospitality industry," said Kent Howard, CEO of InnQuest Software.

The company's flagship product, roomMaster PMS, offers real-time insights and powerful features that streamline hotel operations and enhance guest experiences. This comprehensive hotel management software has become a trusted tool for hoteliers seeking efficiency and growth.

In 2016, InnQuest was acquired by Valsoft Corporation, a move that spurred significant growth and diversification of its product offerings. Under Valsoft's ownership, the company introduced innovative solutions such as the Hotel Website Builder and Payment Systems, providing clients with a broader range of tools to enhance their operations.





InnQuest's product suite also includes the Hotel Booking Engine, a commission-free solution that helps hotels drive direct bookings through a fully customizable, mobile-friendly platform. The Hotel Channel Manager Software, known as Stayfull, connects to over 155 OTAs, optimizing occupancy and preventing overbookings through real-time updates.

The introduction of the Website Builder Ignite offers a user-friendly, mobile-responsive tool designed to help hotels quickly build their online presence and boost direct bookings. This reflects InnQuest's dedication to providing comprehensive solutions that address the evolving hospitality industry needs.

With a 24/7 award-winning support team and a commitment to continuous innovation, InnQuest focuses on helping hoteliers succeed. The company has been recognized for its excellence, recently receiving the Certificate of Excellence from Hotel Tech Report.

After three decades of leading the hospitality technology space, InnQuest looks forward to the future with plans to expand its global presence and evolve its solutions. The company remains steadfast in its mission to provide exceptional tools and support that enable hoteliers to thrive in a competitive market.

Individuals can explore the official website for more information about InnQuest Software and its range of hotel management solutions.

