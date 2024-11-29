Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 30.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DUYP | ISIN: US45828E1047 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.11.24
15:30 Uhr
4,300 US-Dollar
-0,200
-4,44 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INTCHAINS GROUP LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTCHAINS GROUP LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.11.2024 17:18 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intchains Group Limited Announces Updates to Its ETH Activity and Holdings

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) ("we," or the "Company"), an innovative altcoins development company that primarily focuses on providing integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chip products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications, today announces updates to its ETH activity and holdings.

During the period between September 30, 2024 and November 28, 2024, the Company acquired approximately 915.3 ETHs for approximately RMB20.7 million (US$2.9 million) in cash, at an average price of approximately RMB22,626 (US$3,123) per ETH, inclusive of fees and expenses. The ETH purchases were made using our cash flows.

As of November 28, 2024, the Company, together with its subsidiaries, held an aggregate of approximately 5,066.6 ETHs, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately RMB107.0 million (US$14.8 million) and an average purchase price of approximately RMB21,117 (US$2,914) per ETH, inclusive of fees and expenses.

About Intchains Group Limited
Intchains Group Limited is an innovative altcoins development company that primarily focuses on providing integrated solutions consisting of highperformance computing ASIC chip products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://intchains.com.

Exchange Rate Information
The unaudited United States dollar ("US$") amounts disclosed in the accompanying financial statements are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. Translations of amounts from RMB into US$ for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00=RMB7.2455 on November 22, 2024. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) our goals and strategies; (ii) our future business development, formed condition and results of operations; (iii) expected changes in our revenue, costs or expenditures; (iv) growth of and competition trends in our industry; (v) our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products; (vi) general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; (vii) relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; (viii) fluctuations in the market price of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; gains or losses from the sale of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; changes in accounting treatment for the Company's ETH-based cryptocurrencies holdings; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which ETH-based cryptocurrencies are traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud, or other events leading to the loss of the Company's ETH-based cryptocurrencies; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of ETH-based cryptocurrencies associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the industry; and (viii) assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Intchains Group Limited
Investor relations Email: ir@intchains.com

Redhill - Belinda Chan
Tel: +852-9379-304
Email: IntchainsIR@redhill.asia


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.