Patagonia Gold Corp.: Patagonia Gold Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGDC) announces its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024"). The financial statements together with the related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Highlights

Generated revenue of US$2.4 million in Q3 2024.

Produced 796 gold equivalent ounces ( 1) and sold 955 gold equivalent ounces (1) in Q3 2024.

and sold 955 gold equivalent ounces in Q3 2024. On November 6 th , the Company received the final permit to advance with the construction and development of the Calcatreu project.

, the Company received the final permit to advance with the construction and development of the Calcatreu project. Incurred exploration expenditures of US$0.9 million in Q3 2024.

On October 9th, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Compañía Inversora de Minas SAU, acquiring four mineral properties and consolidating the Mina Angela property block in Chubut.



Notes :

(1) Consisting of 526 gold ounces and 22,683 silver ounces of production and 625 gold ounces and 27,109 silver ounces sold, converted to a gold equivalent using a ratio of the average spot market price for the commodities each period. The ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 82.49:1 (2023 - 80.89:1).



Qualified Person's Statement

Donald J. Birak, an independent consulting geologist, Registered Member of SME, Fellow of AusIMM, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a South America focused, publicly traded, mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 430 properties in several provinces of Argentina and is one of the largest landholders in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

