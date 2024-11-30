Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.11.2024 09:14 Uhr
EDF: EDF announces the signature of a €6 billion syndicated credit facility indexed to ESG indicators

Finanznachrichten News

EDF announces the signature of a €6 billion syndicated credit facility indexed to ESG indicators

On 29 November 2024, EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ negative Fitch) signed a €6 billion syndicated credit facility for a five-year term, renewable twice for one year. Its cost will be indexed to three Group sustainability performance indicators, in line with the Loan Markets Association's Sustainability Linked Loans Principles:

  • direct greenhouse gas emissions;
  • avoided CO2 emissions;
  • women among executives of the Group.

This credit facility is syndicated with 36 banks. It replaces the existing syndicated credit lines of €4 billion and €1.5 billion.

Bank of America, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Mizuho Bank, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as facility agent, Mizuho Bank as documentation agent, and MUFG and Société Générale as ESG coordinators.

This ESG-indexed credit facility is in line with EDF's commitment to work for a just energy transition and to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh (1), a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (2) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) See EDF's 2023 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1
(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
