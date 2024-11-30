Y.E.S.! Youth Entrepreneurship Services: Youth Entrepreneurship Services Celebrates Their Successful Inaugural and Honors Community Leaders

Youth Entrepreneurship Services (Y.E.S.!) officially launched in grand style with a packed event that brought together influential leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from across the nation. Held at the stunning Centre Club on the 30th floor of downtown San Antonio's Weston Plaza, the evening was a vibrant celebration of community impact and the entrepreneurial spirit driving future generations.

The event wasn't just a celebration-it was a movement. Attendees, including business leaders and philanthropists, were inspired by stories of resilience and success from accomplished entrepreneurs, setting the tone for collaboration and community engagement.

Honoring Excellence

The night featured the prestigious Texas TITAN Awards, which recognized outstanding business leaders and community contributors whose efforts have created lasting change and inspired others to take action. Honorees included:

John Hartsfield , Co-founder of ICON Talks

Arlette Belver , Founder and CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School

Chris Herring , President of the Global Chamber

Wendy and Miguel Gamillo , Founders of Plant a Seed Nonprofit in El Paso

David and Lorena Monroe , Founders of SAMSAT

Vanessa Richaud , Franchise Owner of ChillN7

Ben Snipes and Jay Linton, Founders of Nextup Foundation

These honorees exemplify the spirit of giving back, inspiring others to dream bigger, and demonstrating the profound impact of mentorship and service.

Co-Founder Faten Bazzi said, "We are incredibly excited to launch Youth Entrepreneurship Services and to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit that drives innovation and growth in the community of San Antonio." She added, "This event is not just a celebration of our launch but a tribute to the resilience and creativity of entrepreneurs across generations. Together, we are fostering a vibrant, inclusive business community."

The room was abuzz with energy as prominent figures gathered to support the organization's mission to empower young entrepreneurs through education, mentorship, and resources. A highlight of the evening was the generous contribution of Mauricio Mejia, who kicked off the first donation of the night, becoming a Premium Platinum Sponsor with a remarkable five-figure gift.

Mejia, a prominent socialite from Silicon Valley, has built an impressive career as a high-net-worth individual in the commercial real estate development realm. Beyond his professional success, he is famously credited with revolutionizing San Jose's nightlife scene and is the visionary behind the city's iconic summer concert series, "Music in the Park." His unwavering support for Y.E.S.! exemplifies his commitment to investing in future leaders and fostering a legacy of impact.

"We are deeply grateful for Mauricio's extraordinary generosity and his belief in the transformative power of mentorship and entrepreneurship," said Jacqueline Hernandez, Co-founder of Y.E.S. "His contribution will help us expand our programs, providing life-changing opportunities for young minds to realize their full potential."

Take Action

Y.E.S.! invites you to join its mission of empowering aspiring youth by becoming a mentor, donating, or partnering to expand its reach. Your support can provide vital resources, internships, and guidance to students starting as early as 6th grade, paving the way for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Y.E.S.! Turning Vision Into Victory! Together, we can transform lives, build communities, and inspire a new era of changemakers.

For more information or to get involved, visit yesnonprofit.org or follow us on social media on Instagram @yesnonprofit.

Experience the Excitement

Relive the energy and inspiration of our inaugural event by clicking here to watch highlights from this unforgettable evening. Witness the impact we're making and see how you can be a part of this transformational journey!

