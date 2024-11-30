Y.E.S.! Youth Entreprenuership Services: Y.E.S.! Partners with Sunnybrook Christian Academy to Launch Explosive Youth Entrepreneurship Program

Y.E.S.! Youth Entrepreneurship Services is proud to announce its groundbreaking partnership with Sunnybrook Christian Academy , located in West San Antonio at 1620 Pinn Rd. This collaboration will bring Y.E.S.!'s transformative entrepreneurship program to Sunnybrook's upper-division students starting the second week of January 2025.

The partnership was facilitated by Cyndi Dominguez , a political and youth advocate with Libre and school Board Member, who introduced Y.E.S.! to Christine Crain, Director of Sunnybrook Christian Academy. Recognizing the program's immense potential to equip students with essential life and business skills, Crain and her team enthusiastically embraced the opportunity.

"We are thrilled to partner with Y.E.S.! to bring such a valuable program to our students," said Crain. "This initiative is not only about entrepreneurship but also about teaching self-reliance and preparing our youth to succeed in any career path they choose."

An Explosive 10-Session Program Designed for Success

This 10-session in-school entrepreneurship program is built to guide students through a comprehensive, hands-on learning experience that develops self-reliance, critical thinking, and leadership. The curriculum follows five structured steps designed to transform ideas into actionable plans:

Foundation: Students explore their passions, identify their purpose, and build a solid foundation for their entrepreneurial journey.

Landscape: Students conduct market research to analyze competition, market saturation, and potential challenges in their chosen fields.

Blueprint: Focused on project management and strategic planning, teaches students how to organize and execute their ideas effectively.

Refinement: With mentorship from experienced professionals, students prepare and polish their business pitches.

Showcase: The program culminates in a high-energy event where students present their projects to a panel of mentors and community leaders, gaining valuable feedback and recognition.

This program goes beyond teaching business-it empowers students to think strategically, solve problems, and take control of their futures. It's a curriculum designed to foster independence, innovation, and leadership, making the program an invaluable addition to any school.

Leadership You Can Trust: Jacqueline N. Hernandez and Vanessa Richaud

Sunnybrook students will benefit from the guidance of two highly accomplished business leaders who will run the program onsite:

Jacqueline N. Hernandez, Founder of Y.E.S.! and Entrepreneurial Empire Consulting, brings a wealth of experience as a business strategist, podcast host, and the author of the Amazon #1 bestselling book Entrepreneurial Empire. Jacqueline has built a reputation as a dynamic leader dedicated to empowering youth through education and mentorship.

Vanessa Richaud, franchise owner of ChillN7 and Board Member of Y.E.S.!, started her entrepreneurial journey at just 19 years old. Her hands-on experience building, managing a team, and running a successful franchise makes her a powerful role model for students. Vanessa's ability to connect with young people and inspire them to pursue their ambitions ensures that every participant feels motivated to succeed.

Together, Jacqueline and Vanessa bring unmatched expertise, energy, and dedication to the program, ensuring that it will deliver meaningful, lasting outcomes for Sunnybrook's students.

"We are not just teaching business," said Hernandez. "We are teaching young people how to think critically, act boldly, and build futures they can be proud of."

A Call to Action for Schools and Companies

Y.E.S.! invites other schools and businesses to join this movement of empowering youth through entrepreneurship. If your school is interested in bringing this transformative program to your students, or if your company would like to get involved as a mentor, please contact us at info@yesnonprofit.org.

Together, we can prepare the next generation to break barriers, create opportunities, and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

About Y.E.S.! Youth Entrepreneurship Services

Youth Entrepreneurship Services (Y.E.S.!) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to equipping young people with the tools, mentorship, and resources needed to thrive. Through entrepreneurship education, leadership development, and community stewardship, Y.E.S.! empowers youth to create generational success while building stronger, more innovative communities.

For more information, visit yesnonprofit.org or follow us on social media at @yesnonprofit.

Y.E.S.! We Can.

Contact Information

