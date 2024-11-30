Anzeige
30.11.2024
China.org.cn: From kitchen waste to jet fuel: China's amazing energy solutions

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn.

Is used cooking oil also clean energy? Which energy sources can make our world cleaner? What does the whole supply chain look like? Our host Jason had an eye-opening day at the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE).

Jason didn't expect to find used cooking oil at the clean energy section of CISCE. Beijing Haixin Energy Technology can transform used cooking oil into Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO). Mixed with diesel, it can be used by cars, ships and planes. The first test point is in Beijing's Haidian district, creating a closed-loop system from collection to reuse.

SINOPEC showed the large-capacity refueling dual-pressure liquid-driven hydrogen compressor, the largest of its kind in China. It'll power SINOPEC's new hydrogen station in Cangzhou, fueling over 100 heavy trucks. This saves over 5,000 tons of carbon emissions per year, equivalent to planting 500 hectares of trees, about the size of 700 soccer fields! And SINOPEC is building a complete hydrogen network from production to fueling stations.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation(CNOOC)LNG-tanks store liquified natural gas (LNG). The gas is kept super cold, at minus 162 degrees. That extreme cold actually is very useful. It can be used for fish farms, cold storage warehouses, and even indoor snow parks. It is like a free air conditioning.

Dongfang Turbine Co., Ltd. showed China's first self-developed F-class 50 MW heavy-duty gas turbine. It generates 50,000 kWh of electricity per hour, enough to supply 7,000 homes for a day. It cuts carbon dioxide emissions by 500,000 tons per year, equal to the amount of the gas absorbed by 4.5 million trees yearly. The turbine has over 20,000 parts. The company cooperated with universities, research institutions and more than 300 companies, 39 of them are specialized high-tech firms.

Here you can see the upstream, midstream and downstream companies. In CISCE, this open platform, the global supply chain becomes much smoother.

http://www.china.org.cn/business/2024-11/30/content_117578624.htm

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Cf9dSj0eRg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-kitchen-waste-to-jet-fuel-chinas-amazing-energy-solutions-302319090.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
