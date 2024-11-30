Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of EXTO+ (Exchange Token Plus) on November 29, 2024. The EXTO/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/exto_usdt) is now available to users of LBank Exchange.





The digital finance industry has seen rapid growth in recent years, with the emergence of new technologies reshaping how individuals and institutions engage with financial assets. The rise of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies has provided greater opportunities for decentralized financial systems, offering more autonomy and security to users. However, while the digital asset space holds immense promise, it is also marked by volatility and uncertainty. As a result, investors are constantly seeking innovative ways to diversify their portfolios, manage risks, and ensure stable returns. Staking, crowdfunding, and asset management solutions have gained popularity as tools for navigating these challenges, offering transparent, community-driven platforms where users can earn rewards based on their contributions. The EXTO+ project enters this ecosystem as an innovative solution, combining the best aspects of staking, crowdfunding, and blockchain technology to provide a sustainable growth path for digital assets.

EXTO+: Empowering Investors with Stable Returns through Blockchain Staking and Crowdfunding

The EXTO+ (Exchange Token Plus) project is a cutting-edge initiative designed to bridge the gap between digital asset management and community-driven funding, utilizing blockchain technology to provide transparency and efficiency. By integrating the concepts of staking and crowdfunding, EXTO+ offers a platform that allows users to participate directly in the growth of various projects. In return, they receive rewards based on the success and performance of these ventures. The project's key objective is to deliver a long-term growth strategy for digital assets while mitigating the risks associated with market volatility. By providing users with the ability to invest in a diverse range of projects, EXTO+ aims to enhance global accessibility, broaden investment opportunities, and drive widespread adoption of blockchain-powered asset management solutions. Through its innovative staking mechanism and robust tokenomics, EXTO+ aims to create a sustainable and thriving ecosystem.

EXTO+ operates on the BNB blockchain and utilizes the BEP-20 token standard for its digital asset transactions. This widely recognized standard ensures high compatibility with various wallets and exchanges, making EXTO tokens easily accessible and tradable. At the core of EXTO+ is its staking mechanism, which allows users to lock their tokens for a specified period to earn rewards. This process incentivizes long-term participation, ensuring the network's stability and contributing to the project's growth. Staking rewards are directly tied to the performance of projects supported by the staked tokens, offering investors the opportunity to generate steady returns while actively contributing to blockchain-based initiatives. EXTO+'s staking pool also features a flexible reward structure, where rewards are distributed based on the success of the underlying projects. If the yield falls short of a predetermined benchmark, investors still receive a minimum return, but if the project outperforms expectations, the reward payout increases accordingly.

A key strength of EXTO+ is its emphasis on community involvement, where investors are not passive but actively engaged in the projects they support. This creates an alignment of interests between project teams and investors, fostering long-term collaboration and trust. The decentralized decision-making process allows users to shape the future of digital finance while benefiting from diverse investment opportunities that cater to different risk appetites. By combining staking with crowdfunding, EXTO+ offers a low-cost, efficient capital-raising mechanism that contrasts with traditional financial systems, which often involve expensive intermediaries. This opens up funding opportunities for small and mid-sized projects across various industries, benefiting both creators and investors. Built with a strong focus on security, EXTO+ ensures that all transactions are transparent and recorded on the blockchain, with smart contracts audited by security experts to safeguard user funds.

EXTO Tokenomics

The EXTO+ project is built around its native token, EXTO, which is a revenue-type reward token designed to generate and distribute profits through the EXTO PLAN, a project facilitated by the HARVEST WORLD program. Developed with the expertise of industry professionals, HARVEST WORLD allows participants to earn rewards by staking EXTO tokens and engaging in FX margin trading. PLAN participants can verify the program's performance and monitor real-time trading situations directly through the platform. EXTO's mission is to foster a sustainable ecosystem and accessible social trading environment, making it easy for anyone to participate and benefit.

With a total supply capped at 1 billion tokens, the majority of the token supply (84%) is used as profit dividends. This allocation ensures that the platform can scale effectively while rewarding early participants. Additional portions of the token supply are set aside for marketing, promotional activities, and rewarding the project's team and advisors. This strategic tokenomics model aims to create a thriving ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders, from early investors to project developers, ensuring both growth and sustainability.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 12 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT, offering impressive returns to investors.

